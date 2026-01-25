Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 24th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 84 Hodgdon 12

Deer Isle-Stonington 37 Shead 35

Foxcroft Academy 58 Washington Academy 26

John Bapst 64 Waterville 23

Lawrence 53 Hermon 49

North Haven 39 Wiscasset 21

NYA 30 Sacopee Valley 23

Old Town 59 Caribou 41

Poland 69 Traip Academy 17

Schenck 51 Woodland 45

Southern Aroostook 73 Easton 17

Van Buren 53 East Grand 19

Vinalhaven 49 Rangeley Lakes 14

Wiscasset 58 Islesboro 51

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 68 Hodgdon 48

Bucksport 47 Dexter 37

Calais 83 Houlton 58

Caribou 78 Old Town 47

Cony 70 Camden Hills 61

Easton 48 Southern Aroostook 36

Foxcroft Academy 66 Washington Academy 56

Hermon 51 Lawrence 32

John Bapst 48 Waterville 34

Lake Region 56 Cape Elizabeth 54

Mattanawcook Academy 83 GSA 43

MDI 69 Presque Isle 57

Narraguagus 56 Sumner 55

Penobscot Valley 40 Penquis Valley 20

Shead 83 Deer Isle-Stonington 27

Van Buren 63 East Grand 31

Vinalhaven 72 Rangeley Lakes 70

Woodland 64 Schenck 49

Girls Hockey

Gorham 6 Portland Coop 3

Red Hornets 11 Blue Devils 1

Yarmouth/Freeport 6 Black Tigers 1

Boys Hockey

Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 1

Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0 (Forfeit)

Blue Devils 7 Edward Little 4

Falmoith 10 Ice Cats 2

Hohn Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 3 Cony Coop 2

Messalonskee 4 Presque Isle 0

Portland Coop 3 Greely 2

Scarborough 5 Gorham/Massabesic 1

Thornton Academy 7 Hampden Academy 1

York/Biddeford/OOB 3 Brunswick/Freeport 0