Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Saturday January 24
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 24th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 84 Hodgdon 12
- Deer Isle-Stonington 37 Shead 35
- Foxcroft Academy 58 Washington Academy 26
- John Bapst 64 Waterville 23
- Lawrence 53 Hermon 49
- North Haven 39 Wiscasset 21
- NYA 30 Sacopee Valley 23
- Old Town 59 Caribou 41
- Poland 69 Traip Academy 17
- Schenck 51 Woodland 45
- Southern Aroostook 73 Easton 17
- Van Buren 53 East Grand 19
- Vinalhaven 49 Rangeley Lakes 14
- Wiscasset 58 Islesboro 51
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 68 Hodgdon 48
- Bucksport 47 Dexter 37
- Calais 83 Houlton 58
- Caribou 78 Old Town 47
- Cony 70 Camden Hills 61
- Easton 48 Southern Aroostook 36
- Foxcroft Academy 66 Washington Academy 56
- Hermon 51 Lawrence 32
- John Bapst 48 Waterville 34
- Lake Region 56 Cape Elizabeth 54
- Mattanawcook Academy 83 GSA 43
- MDI 69 Presque Isle 57
- Narraguagus 56 Sumner 55
- Penobscot Valley 40 Penquis Valley 20
- Shead 83 Deer Isle-Stonington 27
- Van Buren 63 East Grand 31
- Vinalhaven 72 Rangeley Lakes 70
- Woodland 64 Schenck 49
Girls Hockey
- Gorham 6 Portland Coop 3
- Red Hornets 11 Blue Devils 1
- Yarmouth/Freeport 6 Black Tigers 1
Boys Hockey
- Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 1
- Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0 (Forfeit)
- Blue Devils 7 Edward Little 4
- Falmoith 10 Ice Cats 2
- Hohn Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 3 Cony Coop 2
- Messalonskee 4 Presque Isle 0
- Portland Coop 3 Greely 2
- Scarborough 5 Gorham/Massabesic 1
- Thornton Academy 7 Hampden Academy 1
- York/Biddeford/OOB 3 Brunswick/Freeport 0
