Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores – December 3
With the opening tip-off of High School Basketball scheduled for tonight, in Classes A, B, C and D there were 2 Class S games last night, Wednesday, December 3rd. Here are the reported Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores.
Check back every morning, Tuesday-Sunday, as we will give you a full listing of games played and reported from the previous day!
Good luck to everyone this season!
Girl's High School Basketball
- Jonesport-Beals 62 Shead 50
Boy's High School Basketball
- Rangeley 53 Temple 52
Girl's Ice Hockey
- Biddeford 5 Gorham 4
- Brunswick 7 Blue Devils 0
- Red Hornets 5 Portland 0
Get our free mobile app
11 Ways To Brighten A Maine Winter With Indoor Fun
If you're not a fan of the cold, these activities could brighten your Maine winter while staying warm.
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell