With the opening tip-off of High School Basketball scheduled for tonight, in Classes A, B, C and D there were 2 Class S games last night, Wednesday, December 3rd. Here are the reported Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores.

Girl's High School Basketball

Jonesport-Beals 62 Shead 50

Boy's High School Basketball

Rangeley 53 Temple 52

Girl's Ice Hockey

Biddeford 5 Gorham 4

Brunswick 7 Blue Devils 0

Red Hornets 5 Portland 0

