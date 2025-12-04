Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores &#8211; December 3

Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores – December 3

Photo Chris Popper

With the opening tip-off of High School Basketball scheduled for tonight, in Classes A, B, C and D there were 2 Class S games last night, Wednesday, December 3rd. Here are the reported Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores.

Check back every morning, Tuesday-Sunday, as we will give you a full listing of games played and reported from the previous day!

Good luck to everyone this season!

Girl's High School Basketball

  • Jonesport-Beals 62 Shead 50

Boy's High School Basketball

  • Rangeley 53 Temple 52

Girl's Ice Hockey

  • Biddeford 5 Gorham 4
  • Brunswick 7 Blue Devils 0
  • Red Hornets 5 Portland 0
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

11 Ways To Brighten A Maine Winter With Indoor Fun

If you're not a fan of the cold, these activities could brighten your Maine winter while staying warm.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket