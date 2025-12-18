Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores &#8211; December 17

December 17, 2025 Photo Walter Churchill

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 17th.

Girl's Basketball

  • Brewer 45 Lewiston 36
  • Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 16
  • Foxcroft Academy 66 Central 32
  • GSA 53 Bucksport 26
  • Katahdin 37 Schenck 35
  • Maranacook 50 Oak Hill 37
  • Mount Abram 49 Hall-Dale 25
  • Narraguagus 46 Shead 34
  • Penobscot Valley 73 Penquis 18
  • Presque Isle 69 Fort Kent 18
  • South Porltand 76 Bonny Eagle 24
  • Spruce Mountain 84 Boothbay 14
  • Washburn 33 East Grand 20
  • Wisdom 39 Ashland 31

Boy's Basketball

  • Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 24
  • Fort Kent 76 Presque Isle 67
  • Hermon 92 MDI 84 (Triple OT)
  • Schenck 77 Katahdin 34
  • South Portland 73 Bonny Eagle 52
  • Washburn 79 East Grand 16
  • Wisdom 79 Ashland 10

Girl's Hockey

  • Blue Devils 6 Greely/GNG 0

Boy's Hockey

  • Bleu Devils 8 Falmouth 3
