Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 17th.

Girl's Basketball

Brewer 45 Lewiston 36

Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 16

Foxcroft Academy 66 Central 32

GSA 53 Bucksport 26

Katahdin 37 Schenck 35

Maranacook 50 Oak Hill 37

Mount Abram 49 Hall-Dale 25

Narraguagus 46 Shead 34

Penobscot Valley 73 Penquis 18

Presque Isle 69 Fort Kent 18

South Porltand 76 Bonny Eagle 24

Spruce Mountain 84 Boothbay 14

Washburn 33 East Grand 20

Wisdom 39 Ashland 31

Boy's Basketball

Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 24

Fort Kent 76 Presque Isle 67

Hermon 92 MDI 84 (Triple OT)

Schenck 77 Katahdin 34

South Portland 73 Bonny Eagle 52

Washburn 79 East Grand 16

Wisdom 79 Ashland 10

Girl's Hockey

Blue Devils 6 Greely/GNG 0

Boy's Hockey

Bleu Devils 8 Falmouth 3

