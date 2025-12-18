Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 17
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, December 17th.
Girl's Basketball
- Brewer 45 Lewiston 36
- Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 16
- Foxcroft Academy 66 Central 32
- GSA 53 Bucksport 26
- Katahdin 37 Schenck 35
- Maranacook 50 Oak Hill 37
- Mount Abram 49 Hall-Dale 25
- Narraguagus 46 Shead 34
- Penobscot Valley 73 Penquis 18
- Presque Isle 69 Fort Kent 18
- South Porltand 76 Bonny Eagle 24
- Spruce Mountain 84 Boothbay 14
- Washburn 33 East Grand 20
- Wisdom 39 Ashland 31
Boy's Basketball
- Carrabec 64 Rangeley Lakes 24
- Fort Kent 76 Presque Isle 67
- Hermon 92 MDI 84 (Triple OT)
- Schenck 77 Katahdin 34
- South Portland 73 Bonny Eagle 52
- Washburn 79 East Grand 16
- Wisdom 79 Ashland 10
Girl's Hockey
- Blue Devils 6 Greely/GNG 0
Boy's Hockey
- Bleu Devils 8 Falmouth 3
Get our free mobile app
8 Hallmark Christmas Movies Set in Maine, Ranked
There are a number of Hallmark Christmas movies set in Maine. See how they rank.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna