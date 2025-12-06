Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 5
Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores as well as the Girl's and Boy's Ice Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine for games played on Friday, December 5th.
Thanks to the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores promptly.
Girl's Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 46 Falmouth 25
- Buckfield 73 Telstar 13
- Cape Elizabeth 30 Fryeburg Academy 25
- Central Aroostook 51 Southern Aroostook 40
- Cony 44 Nokomis 35
- Deering 52 Portland 47
- Edward Little 48 Camden Hills 31
- Forest Haven 49 Vinalhaven 41
- Gardiner 61 Belfast 26
- George Stevens Academy 42 Calais 26
- Gorham 49 Scarborough 46
- Katahdin 53 Lee Academy 39
- Kennebunk 44 Noble 19
- Leavitt 46 Lincoln Academy 37
- Marshwood 60 Massabesic 36
- Medomak Valley 53 Erskine Academy 40
- Messalonskee 69 Mt. Blue 24
- Mount Ararat 63 Lewiston 25
- MDI 74 Washington Academy 31
- Narraguagus 42 Penquis Valley 37
- Old Orchard Beach 41 Waynflete 32
- Poland 32 Yarmouth 17
- Sanford 36 Biddeford 34
- Sumner 69 Central 37
- Traip Academy 35 Sacopee Valley 16
- Windham 59 Thornton Academy 38
- Winslow 85 MCI 39
- Wisdom 61 Madawaska 13
- Valley 82 Rangeley 16
Boy's Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 53 Falmouth 37
- Buckfield 44 Telstar 39
- Central Aroostook 60 Southern Aroostook 50
- Cony 65 Nokomis 41
- Dirigo 61 Mountain Valley 38
- Forest Hills 65 Vinalhaven 54
- Gardiner 64 Belfast 48
- Hermon 61 Foxcroft Academy 39
- Kennebunk 69 Noble 33
- Leavitt 66 Lincoln Academy 60
- Lewiston 64 Mt. Ararat 56
- Lisbon 58 Oak Hill 55
- Madawaska 79 Wisdom 31
- Madison 54 Monmouth Academy 43
- Maranacook 63 Winthrop 43
- Medomak Valley 68 Erskine Academy 47
- Mount Blue 55 Messalonskee 39
- Narraguagus 55 Penquis Valley 47
- Piscataquis 76 Greenville 29
- Portland 56 Deering 46
- Sacopee Valley 40 Traip Academy 27
- Sanford 88 Biddeford 58
- Scarborough 51 Gorham 36
- Skowhegan 64 Brewer 37
- Valley 82 Rangeley Lakes 28
- Wells 64 North Yarmouth Academy 31
- Windham 72 Thornton Academy 71
- Winslow 38 MCI 36
- York 70 Lake Region 39
Girl's Hockey
- No games
Boy's Hockey
- IceCats 2 Trail Blazers 1
- Presque Isle 11 Old Town/Orono 2
