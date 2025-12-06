Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 5

Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores as well as the Girl's and Boy's Ice Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine for games played on Friday, December 5th.

Thanks to the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores promptly.

Girl's Basketball

Bonny Eagle 46 Falmouth 25

Buckfield 73 Telstar 13

Cape Elizabeth 30 Fryeburg Academy 25

Central Aroostook 51 Southern Aroostook 40

Cony 44 Nokomis 35

Deering 52 Portland 47

Edward Little 48 Camden Hills 31

Forest Haven 49 Vinalhaven 41

Gardiner 61 Belfast 26

George Stevens Academy 42 Calais 26

Gorham 49 Scarborough 46

Katahdin 53 Lee Academy 39

Kennebunk 44 Noble 19

Leavitt 46 Lincoln Academy 37

Marshwood 60 Massabesic 36

Medomak Valley 53 Erskine Academy 40

Messalonskee 69 Mt. Blue 24

Mount Ararat 63 Lewiston 25

MDI 74 Washington Academy 31

Narraguagus 42 Penquis Valley 37

Old Orchard Beach 41 Waynflete 32

Poland 32 Yarmouth 17

Sanford 36 Biddeford 34

Sumner 69 Central 37

Traip Academy 35 Sacopee Valley 16

Windham 59 Thornton Academy 38

Winslow 85 MCI 39

Wisdom 61 Madawaska 13

Valley 82 Rangeley 16

Boy's Basketball

Bonny Eagle 53 Falmouth 37

Buckfield 44 Telstar 39

Central Aroostook 60 Southern Aroostook 50

Cony 65 Nokomis 41

Dirigo 61 Mountain Valley 38

Forest Hills 65 Vinalhaven 54

Gardiner 64 Belfast 48

Hermon 61 Foxcroft Academy 39

Kennebunk 69 Noble 33

Leavitt 66 Lincoln Academy 60

Lewiston 64 Mt. Ararat 56

Lisbon 58 Oak Hill 55

Madawaska 79 Wisdom 31

Madison 54 Monmouth Academy 43

Maranacook 63 Winthrop 43

Medomak Valley 68 Erskine Academy 47

Mount Blue 55 Messalonskee 39

Narraguagus 55 Penquis Valley 47

Piscataquis 76 Greenville 29

Portland 56 Deering 46

Sacopee Valley 40 Traip Academy 27

Sanford 88 Biddeford 58

Scarborough 51 Gorham 36

Skowhegan 64 Brewer 37

Valley 82 Rangeley Lakes 28

Wells 64 North Yarmouth Academy 31

Windham 72 Thornton Academy 71

Winslow 38 MCI 36

York 70 Lake Region 39

Girl's Hockey

No games

Boy's Hockey

IceCats 2 Trail Blazers 1

Presque Isle 11 Old Town/Orono 2

