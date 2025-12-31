Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 30th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Carrabec 75 Telstar 21

Cony 54 Nokomis 43

Dexter 42 Penquis Valley 27

Dirigo 71 Richmond 18

Edward Little 67 Brewer 44

forest Hills 69 Greenville 22

Foxcroft Academy 45 Caribou 31

Gardiner 68 Lincoln Academy 27

Hermon 59 John Bapst 50

Hodgdon 45 Madawaska 30

Jonesport-Beals 68 Searsport 21

Lawrence 68 Erskine Academy 41

Lewwiston 57 Brunswick 48

Machias 67 Schenck 33

Mattanawcook Academy 75 GSA 39

Mount Ararat 72 Oxford Hills 14

Mount Abram 48 Madison 29

MDI 64 Presque Isle 56 (Double OT)

North Haven 43 Temple Academy 38

Oak Hill 62 Boothbay 32

Old Town 61 Ellsworth 39

Penobscot Valley 89 Woodland 23

Sanford 61 Gorham 36

Scarborough 34 Portland 26

South Portland 57 Deering 28

Thornton Academy 67 Falmouth 38

Vinalhaven 35 Islesboro 19

Washington Academy 35 Bucksport 27

Westbrook 47 Bonny Eagle 29

Windham 45 Massabesic 25

Winslow 42 Leavitt 41

Wisdom 59 Central Aroostook 49

Boy's Basketball

Belfast 59 MCI 42

Biddeford 54 Marshwood 49

Camden Hills 63 Mt. Blue 38

Central Aroostook 83 Wisdom 46

Cony 67 Nokomis 52

Dexter 59 Penquis Valley 52

Dirigo 72 Richmond 33

Edward Little 67 Brewer 49

Ellsworth 72 Old Town 40

Erskine Academy 61 Lawrence 47

Forest Hills 78 Greenville 40

Foxcroft Academy 72 Caribou 58

Hermon 67 John Bapst 34

Isleboro 64 Vinalhaven 48

Jonesport-Beals 47 Searsport 34

Lake Region 57 Freeport 43

Machias 63 Schenck 32

Madawaska 56 Hodgdon 44

Mount Abram 65 Madison 56

MDI 72 Presque Isle 52

Oxford Hills 80 Mt. Ararat 49

Penobscot Valley 59 Woodland 54

Piscataquis 56 Central 54

Sanford 80 Gorham 50

Scarborough 65 Portland 51

Shead 60 Narraguagus 59

South Portland 55 Deering 43

Telstar 47 Carrabec 41

Thornton Academy 54 Falmouth 43

Washington Academy 59 Bucksport 48

Windham 101 Massabesic 31

Wiscasset 70 Temple Academy

Girl's Hockey

Cheverus Coop 2 Falmouth/Scarborough 0

Penobscot 4 Gorham 3

Yarmouth/Freeport 9 Blue Devils 4

Boy's Hockey

Cony Coop 6 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 2

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Kennebunk/Wells 0

John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 9 Trail Blazers 2

Get our free mobile app