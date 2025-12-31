Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 30
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 30th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Carrabec 75 Telstar 21
- Cony 54 Nokomis 43
- Dexter 42 Penquis Valley 27
- Dirigo 71 Richmond 18
- Edward Little 67 Brewer 44
- forest Hills 69 Greenville 22
- Foxcroft Academy 45 Caribou 31
- Gardiner 68 Lincoln Academy 27
- Hermon 59 John Bapst 50
- Hodgdon 45 Madawaska 30
- Jonesport-Beals 68 Searsport 21
- Lawrence 68 Erskine Academy 41
- Lewwiston 57 Brunswick 48
- Machias 67 Schenck 33
- Mattanawcook Academy 75 GSA 39
- Mount Ararat 72 Oxford Hills 14
- Mount Abram 48 Madison 29
- MDI 64 Presque Isle 56 (Double OT)
- North Haven 43 Temple Academy 38
- Oak Hill 62 Boothbay 32
- Old Town 61 Ellsworth 39
- Penobscot Valley 89 Woodland 23
- Sanford 61 Gorham 36
- Scarborough 34 Portland 26
- South Portland 57 Deering 28
- Thornton Academy 67 Falmouth 38
- Vinalhaven 35 Islesboro 19
- Washington Academy 35 Bucksport 27
- Westbrook 47 Bonny Eagle 29
- Windham 45 Massabesic 25
- Winslow 42 Leavitt 41
- Wisdom 59 Central Aroostook 49
Boy's Basketball
- Belfast 59 MCI 42
- Biddeford 54 Marshwood 49
- Camden Hills 63 Mt. Blue 38
- Central Aroostook 83 Wisdom 46
- Cony 67 Nokomis 52
- Dexter 59 Penquis Valley 52
- Dirigo 72 Richmond 33
- Edward Little 67 Brewer 49
- Ellsworth 72 Old Town 40
- Erskine Academy 61 Lawrence 47
- Forest Hills 78 Greenville 40
- Foxcroft Academy 72 Caribou 58
- Hermon 67 John Bapst 34
- Isleboro 64 Vinalhaven 48
- Jonesport-Beals 47 Searsport 34
- Lake Region 57 Freeport 43
- Machias 63 Schenck 32
- Madawaska 56 Hodgdon 44
- Mount Abram 65 Madison 56
- MDI 72 Presque Isle 52
- Oxford Hills 80 Mt. Ararat 49
- Penobscot Valley 59 Woodland 54
- Piscataquis 56 Central 54
- Sanford 80 Gorham 50
- Scarborough 65 Portland 51
- Shead 60 Narraguagus 59
- South Portland 55 Deering 43
- Telstar 47 Carrabec 41
- Thornton Academy 54 Falmouth 43
- Washington Academy 59 Bucksport 48
- Windham 101 Massabesic 31
- Wiscasset 70 Temple Academy
Girl's Hockey
- Cheverus Coop 2 Falmouth/Scarborough 0
- Penobscot 4 Gorham 3
- Yarmouth/Freeport 9 Blue Devils 4
Boy's Hockey
- Cony Coop 6 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 2
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Kennebunk/Wells 0
- John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 9 Trail Blazers 2
