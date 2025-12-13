Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Friday December 12
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 12th.
Girl's Basketball
- Biddeford 50 Thornton Academy 47
- Bucksport 32 MCI 29
- Cheverus 63 Sanford 46
- GSA 47 Central 33
- Lewiston 65 Oxford Hill 30
- Mount Abram 35 Monmouth Academy 32
- Noble 34 Falmouth 34
- Penobscot Valley 79 Calais 31
- South Portland 64 Portland 23
- Wells 56 Hall-Dale 27
- Westbrook 46 Deering 44
- Windham 62 Marshwood 26
- Wisdom 59 Van Buren 21
- Woodland 60 Schenck 43
Boy's Basketball
- Edward Little 53 Mt. Blue 46
- Foxcroft Academy 68 John Bapst 47
- Lewiston 49 Oxford Hills 47
- Mattanawcook Academy 77 Sumner 32
- Pine Tree Academy 84 Greenville 20
- Sanford 75 Cheverus 71
- Scarborough 55 Kennebunk 41
- York 55 Yarmouth 55
Girl's Hockey
- No games
Boy's Hockey
- Bangor/Brewer 7 John Bapst 4
- Black Hawks 2 Old Town/Orono 1
Get our free mobile app
7 Hallmark Christmas Movies Set in Maine to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Did you know several Hallmark movies take place in Maine? You might even recognize some of the stars from them in other movies and shows you've seen.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna