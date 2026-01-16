Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Thursday January 15
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 15th.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Boothbay 41 Oak Hill 37
- Cheverus 79 Deering 33
- Cony 52 Medomak Valley 40
- Forest Hills 52 Pine Tree Academy 34
- Hall-Dale 36 Madison 28
- Kennebunk 41 Portland 30
- Lake Region 40 Traip Academy 21
- Lawrence 58 Nokomis 35
- Leavitt 60 Waterville 23
- Lincoln Academy 51 Morse 29
- Maranacook 72 Lisbon 16
- Monmouth Academy 34 Dirigo 30
- Mount Abram 58 Mountain Valley 17
- Oceanside 72 Mount View 51
- Poland 41 Freeport 38
- Sanford 57 Noble 21
- Scarborough 56 Falmouth 33
- Schenck 36 Stearns 34
- South Portland 56 Gorham 45
- Spruce Mountain 70 Winthrop 19
- Sumner 71 Searsport 14
- Thornton Academy 51 Westbrook 48
- Waynflete 30 Sacopee Valley 16
- Wells 53 Old Orchard Beach 28
- York 47 Yarmouth 40
Boys Basketball
- Camden Hills 62 Skowhegai 51
- Cheverus 69 Deering 31
- Cony 79 Medomak Valley 75
- Erskine Academy 76 MCI 29
- Falmouth 48 Scarborough 45
- Foxcroft Academy 72 Central 49
- GSA 48 Bucksport 33
- Hodgdon 74 Southern Aroostook 39
- Kennebunk 66 Porltand 51
- Lake Region 71 Traip Academy 45
- Lawrence 55 Nokomis 46
- Leavitt 70 Waterville 32
- Lewiston 48 Edward Little 46
- Lincoln Academy 49 Morse 45
- Mattanawcook Academy 55 Orono 44
- MDI 57 Hampden Academy 54
- Oceanside 72 Mount View 60
- Oxford Hills 49 Messalonskee 38
- Penobscot Valley 47 Dexter 30
- Pine Tree Academy 78 Forest Hills 65
- Sanford 86 Noble 47
- South Portland 70 Gorham 55
- Stearns 80 Lee Academy 46
- Thornton Academy 60 Westbrook 40
- Waynflete 72 Sacopee Valley 69
- Wells 63 Old Orchard Beach 51
- Windham 83 Biddeford 35
- Woodland 59 Jonesport-Beals 53
Girls Hockey
- Gorham 4 Portland Coop 2
Boys Hockey
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Cape Elizabeth 0
