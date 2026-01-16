Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 15th.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Boothbay 41 Oak Hill 37

Cheverus 79 Deering 33

Cony 52 Medomak Valley 40

Forest Hills 52 Pine Tree Academy 34

Hall-Dale 36 Madison 28

Kennebunk 41 Portland 30

Lake Region 40 Traip Academy 21

Lawrence 58 Nokomis 35

Leavitt 60 Waterville 23

Lincoln Academy 51 Morse 29

Maranacook 72 Lisbon 16

Monmouth Academy 34 Dirigo 30

Mount Abram 58 Mountain Valley 17

Oceanside 72 Mount View 51

Poland 41 Freeport 38

Sanford 57 Noble 21

Scarborough 56 Falmouth 33

Schenck 36 Stearns 34

South Portland 56 Gorham 45

Spruce Mountain 70 Winthrop 19

Sumner 71 Searsport 14

Thornton Academy 51 Westbrook 48

Waynflete 30 Sacopee Valley 16

Wells 53 Old Orchard Beach 28

York 47 Yarmouth 40

Boys Basketball

Camden Hills 62 Skowhegai 51

Cheverus 69 Deering 31

Cony 79 Medomak Valley 75

Erskine Academy 76 MCI 29

Falmouth 48 Scarborough 45

Foxcroft Academy 72 Central 49

GSA 48 Bucksport 33

Hodgdon 74 Southern Aroostook 39

Kennebunk 66 Porltand 51

Lake Region 71 Traip Academy 45

Lawrence 55 Nokomis 46

Leavitt 70 Waterville 32

Lewiston 48 Edward Little 46

Lincoln Academy 49 Morse 45

Mattanawcook Academy 55 Orono 44

MDI 57 Hampden Academy 54

Oceanside 72 Mount View 60

Oxford Hills 49 Messalonskee 38

Penobscot Valley 47 Dexter 30

Pine Tree Academy 78 Forest Hills 65

Sanford 86 Noble 47

South Portland 70 Gorham 55

Stearns 80 Lee Academy 46

Thornton Academy 60 Westbrook 40

Waynflete 72 Sacopee Valley 69

Wells 63 Old Orchard Beach 51

Windham 83 Biddeford 35

Woodland 59 Jonesport-Beals 53

Girls Hockey

Gorham 4 Portland Coop 2

Boys Hockey

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Cape Elizabeth 0

