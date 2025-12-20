Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores – Friday December 19
Despite the storm cancelling a lot of games, there were games played last night. Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 19th.
Girl's Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 41 Noble 22
- Buckfield 53 Forest Hills 36
- Central Aroostook 67 Fort Fairfield 32
- Deering 53 Falmouth 29
- Dexter 41 Central 21
- Mount Ararat 64 Edward Little 44
- Sanford 57 Scarborough 33
- South Portland 50 Biddeford 45
- Thornton Academy 49 Massabesic 34
- Valley 81 Dirigo 42
- Wells 56 Waynflete 24
- Westbrook 51 Gorham 41
- Windham 50 Portland 22
- Wisdom 82 Washburn 9
Boy's Basketball
- Buckfield 73 Forest Hills 43
- Fort Fairfield 65 Central Aroostook 43
- Hall-Dale 67 Madison 40
- Sanford 61 Scarborough 53
- Thornton Academy 74 Massabesic 48
- Valley 69 Dirigo 58
- Washburn 76 Wisdom 27
- Waynflete 62 Wells 58
- Westbrook 57 Gorham 35
- Windham 57 Portland 50
Girl's Hockey
- No games reported
Boy's Hockey
- Blue Devils 5 Trail Blazers 0
