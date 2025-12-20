Despite the storm cancelling a lot of games, there were games played last night. Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 19th.

Girl's Basketball

Bonny Eagle 41 Noble 22

Buckfield 53 Forest Hills 36

Central Aroostook 67 Fort Fairfield 32

Deering 53 Falmouth 29

Dexter 41 Central 21

Mount Ararat 64 Edward Little 44

Sanford 57 Scarborough 33

South Portland 50 Biddeford 45

Thornton Academy 49 Massabesic 34

Valley 81 Dirigo 42

Wells 56 Waynflete 24

Westbrook 51 Gorham 41

Windham 50 Portland 22

Wisdom 82 Washburn 9

Boy's Basketball

Buckfield 73 Forest Hills 43

Fort Fairfield 65 Central Aroostook 43

Hall-Dale 67 Madison 40

Sanford 61 Scarborough 53

Thornton Academy 74 Massabesic 48

Valley 69 Dirigo 58

Washburn 76 Wisdom 27

Waynflete 62 Wells 58

Westbrook 57 Gorham 35

Windham 57 Portland 50

Girl's Hockey

No games reported

Boy's Hockey

Blue Devils 5 Trail Blazers 0

