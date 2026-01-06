Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported on Monday, January 5th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Carrabec 49 Temple Academy 16

Deer Isle-Stonington 54 Searsport 13

Fort Kent 35 Madawaska 15

Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 54

GSA 52 Sumner 32

Hampden Academy 56 Lawrence 45

Machias 57 Calais 31

Orono 30 Central 25

Penobscot Valley 64 Dexter/PCHS 36

Schenck 70 Lee Academy 29

Spruce Mountain 42 Maranacook 30

Wiscasset 29 Richmond 27

Wisdom 36 Katahdin 21

Boy's Basketball

Carrabec 32 Temple Academy 30

Fort Kent 62 Madawaska 59

Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 36

Hampden Academy 55 Lawrence 45

Katahdin 54 Wisdom 30

MDI 68 Brewer 41

Orono 46 Washington Academy 44

Searsport 57 Deer Isle-Stonington 25

Wiscasset 79 Richmond 67

Girl's Hockey

Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 3 Brunswick 2

Boy's Hockey

No games scheduled

