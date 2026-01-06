Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores &#8211; January 5

Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 5

January 5, 2026 Photo Walter Churchill

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported on Monday, January 5th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

  • Carrabec 49 Temple Academy 16
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 54 Searsport 13
  • Fort Kent 35 Madawaska 15
  • Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 54
  • GSA 52 Sumner 32
  • Hampden Academy 56 Lawrence 45
  • Machias 57 Calais 31
  • Orono 30 Central 25
  • Penobscot Valley 64 Dexter/PCHS 36
  • Schenck 70 Lee Academy 29
  • Spruce Mountain 42 Maranacook 30
  • Wiscasset 29 Richmond 27
  • Wisdom 36 Katahdin 21

Boy's Basketball

  • Carrabec 32 Temple Academy 30
  • Fort Kent 62 Madawaska 59
  • Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 36
  • Hampden Academy 55 Lawrence 45
  • Katahdin 54 Wisdom 30
  • MDI 68 Brewer 41
  • Orono 46 Washington Academy 44
  • Searsport 57 Deer Isle-Stonington 25
  • Wiscasset 79 Richmond 67

Girl's Hockey

  • Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 3 Brunswick 2

Boy's Hockey

  • No games scheduled
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Maine Laws Taking Effect On January 1st, 2026

These new Maine laws will go into effect on January 1st, 2026
Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Hockey, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket