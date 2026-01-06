Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 5
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported on Monday, January 5th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Carrabec 49 Temple Academy 16
- Deer Isle-Stonington 54 Searsport 13
- Fort Kent 35 Madawaska 15
- Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 54
- GSA 52 Sumner 32
- Hampden Academy 56 Lawrence 45
- Machias 57 Calais 31
- Orono 30 Central 25
- Penobscot Valley 64 Dexter/PCHS 36
- Schenck 70 Lee Academy 29
- Spruce Mountain 42 Maranacook 30
- Wiscasset 29 Richmond 27
- Wisdom 36 Katahdin 21
Boy's Basketball
- Carrabec 32 Temple Academy 30
- Fort Kent 62 Madawaska 59
- Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 36
- Hampden Academy 55 Lawrence 45
- Katahdin 54 Wisdom 30
- MDI 68 Brewer 41
- Orono 46 Washington Academy 44
- Searsport 57 Deer Isle-Stonington 25
- Wiscasset 79 Richmond 67
Girl's Hockey
- Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 3 Brunswick 2
Boy's Hockey
- No games scheduled
Get our free mobile app
Maine Laws Taking Effect On January 1st, 2026
These new Maine laws will go into effect on January 1st, 2026