High School Sports Scores Friday September 17

It felt so good to have a full slate of High School games on a Friday night .Here are the Field Hockey, Football, and Girls and Boys Soccer scores for games reported.  To report your scores, please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

  • Central 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Cony 4 Mount Blue 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 2 Dexter 0

Football

  • Bangor 31 Scarborough 30
  • Foxcroft Academy 28 Freeport 12
  • Leavitt  41 Wells 0
  • Mattanawcook 56 Stearns 26
  • Messalonskee 26 Brewer 7
  • MDI 60 Orono 20
  • Morse 46 Mount View 14
  • Oxford Hills 27 Skowhegan 13
  • Poland 27 Belfast 13
  • Waterville 74 Camden Hills 54
  • Windham 27 Lawrence 6

Boys Soccer

  • Bucksport 8 Searsport 0
  • Camden Hills 2 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cony 4 Nokomis 1
  • Mount View 3 MCI 1

Girls Soccer

  • Camden Hills 5 Hampden Academhy 1
  • Ellsworth 5 John Bapst 2
  • Mattanawcook Academy 7 Penquis 0
  • Messalonskee 4 Oxford Hill 1
  • Shead 11 Narraguagus 1
