High School Sports Scores Friday September 17
It felt so good to have a full slate of High School games on a Friday night .Here are the Field Hockey, Football, and Girls and Boys Soccer scores for games reported. To report your scores, please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660
Field Hockey
- Central 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Cony 4 Mount Blue 0
- Foxcroft Academy 2 Dexter 0
Football
- Bangor 31 Scarborough 30
- Foxcroft Academy 28 Freeport 12
- Leavitt 41 Wells 0
- Mattanawcook 56 Stearns 26
- Messalonskee 26 Brewer 7
- MDI 60 Orono 20
- Morse 46 Mount View 14
- Oxford Hills 27 Skowhegan 13
- Poland 27 Belfast 13
- Waterville 74 Camden Hills 54
- Windham 27 Lawrence 6
Boys Soccer
- Bucksport 8 Searsport 0
- Camden Hills 2 Hampden Academy 0
- Cony 4 Nokomis 1
- Mount View 3 MCI 1
Girls Soccer
- Camden Hills 5 Hampden Academhy 1
- Ellsworth 5 John Bapst 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 7 Penquis 0
- Messalonskee 4 Oxford Hill 1
- Shead 11 Narraguagus 1