High School Sports Scores Saturday September 11
Saturday September 11th proved to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, a perfect day for High School sports! Here are the scores we have reported. To report your scores please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660
Field Hockey
- Gardiner 9 - Erskine Academy 1
- Lewiston 3 - Hampden Academy 1
- Messalonkee 4 - Mount Blue 1
- Mount Ararat 5 - Brewer 0
Football
- Bangor 42 - Lewiston 6
- Belfast 7 - Nokomis 6
- Freeport 46 - John Bapst 12
- Foxcroft Academy 41 - Oak Hill 20
- Waterville 42 - Mount View 12
Boys Soccer
- Ellsworth 1 - Foxcroft Academy 1
- Erskine Academy 2 - Medomak Valley 1
- Messalonskee 2 - Skowhegan 0
- Nokomis 2 - MCI 0
- Washington Academy 7 - Houlton 0
Girls Soccer
- Dexter 7 - Penquis Valley 1
- Ellsworth 6 - Foxcroft Academy 0
- Maranacook 14 - Cony 0
- Medomak Valley 2 - Erskine Academy 1
- MCI 6 - Nokomis 0
- Penobscot Valley 5 - Schenck 1
Volleyball
- Ellsworth 3 - Nokomis 1
- Machias 3 - Lee Academy 0