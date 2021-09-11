High School Sports Scores Saturday September 11

Saturday September 11th proved to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, a perfect day for High School sports! Here are the scores we have reported. To report your scores please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Gardiner 9 - Erskine Academy 1

Lewiston 3 - Hampden Academy 1

Messalonkee 4 - Mount Blue 1

Mount Ararat 5 - Brewer 0

Football

Bangor 42 - Lewiston 6

Belfast 7 - Nokomis 6

Freeport 46 - John Bapst 12

Foxcroft Academy 41 - Oak Hill 20

Waterville 42 - Mount View 12

Boys Soccer

Ellsworth 1 - Foxcroft Academy 1

Erskine Academy 2 - Medomak Valley 1

Messalonskee 2 - Skowhegan 0

Nokomis 2 - MCI 0

Washington Academy 7 - Houlton 0

Girls Soccer

Dexter 7 - Penquis Valley 1

Ellsworth 6 - Foxcroft Academy 0

Maranacook 14 - Cony 0

Medomak Valley 2 - Erskine Academy 1

MCI 6 - Nokomis 0

Penobscot Valley 5 - Schenck 1

Volleyball