High School Sports Scores Saturday September 11

Saturday September 11th proved to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, a perfect day for High School sports! Here are the scores we have reported. To report your scores please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

  • Gardiner 9 - Erskine Academy 1
  • Lewiston 3 - Hampden Academy 1
  • Messalonkee 4 - Mount Blue 1
  • Mount Ararat 5 - Brewer 0

Football

  • Bangor 42 - Lewiston 6
  • Belfast 7 - Nokomis 6
  • Freeport 46 - John Bapst 12
  • Foxcroft Academy 41 - Oak Hill 20
  • Waterville 42 - Mount View 12

Boys Soccer

  • Ellsworth 1 - Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Erskine Academy 2 - Medomak Valley 1
  • Messalonskee 2 - Skowhegan 0
  • Nokomis 2 - MCI 0
  • Washington Academy 7 - Houlton 0

Girls Soccer

  • Dexter 7 - Penquis Valley 1
  • Ellsworth 6 - Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Maranacook 14 - Cony 0
  • Medomak Valley 2 - Erskine Academy 1
  • MCI 6 - Nokomis 0
  • Penobscot Valley 5 - Schenck 1

Volleyball

  • Ellsworth 3 - Nokomis 1
  • Machias 3 - Lee Academy 0
