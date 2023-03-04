History Made – Brewer Boys Win Gold Ball 42-41 [VIDEO/AUDIO/STATS]

History Made &#8211; Brewer Boys Win Gold Ball 42-41 [VIDEO/AUDIO/STATS]

Photo Katie Sproul

History was made Friday night, March 3rd at the Augusta Civic Center, when the Brewer Witches defeated the Falmouth Navigators 42-41 to win their 1st Gold Ball!

With 2.7 seconds left, trailing by 1 point, Cameron Hughes kissed the ball off the glass to give the Witches the win

Falmouth had a chance to go the length of the court, for the win, but their shot came up short and the Witches were champions of Class A!

Brewer jumped out to an early 15-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Falmouth outscored Brewer 13-6 to cut Brewer's led to just 3 points at the end of the 1st Half, 21-18. The 3rd Quarter belonged to Falmouth, as they outscored Brewer 17-10 to take a 35-31 lead.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg and Ryder Goodwin, with 11 points each. The Witches only hit 2 3's on the night, 1 by Brady Saunders and the other by Evan Nadeau. Brewer was 14-19 from the free throw line.

Falmouth was led by Paul Dilworth with 15 points while Lukas Dilworth had 14 points. Paul Dilworth had 3 3-pointers and Judd Armstrong had another. The Navigators were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys156101142
Falmouth Boys51317641

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau5-122
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick0----
Brady Saunders91144
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin114-36
Brock Flagg114-35
Cameron Hughes42---
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young2--22
TEAM0----
TOTALS421121419

Falmouth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lucas Dilworth146-24
Judd Armstrong721--
Paul Dilworth151347
Peyton Mitchell2--22
Rocco Mancici0----
Charlie Wolak0----
Billy Birks0----
Rocco DePatsy0----
Henry Stowell1--12
Eli Cowperthwaite21---
Jaxson Cameron0----
Ezra Humlin0----
Alex Findlay0----
Chris Simonds0----
Davis Mann0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS41104915

 

