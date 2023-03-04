History Made – Brewer Boys Win Gold Ball 42-41 [VIDEO/AUDIO/STATS]

History was made Friday night, March 3rd at the Augusta Civic Center, when the Brewer Witches defeated the Falmouth Navigators 42-41 to win their 1st Gold Ball!

With 2.7 seconds left, trailing by 1 point, Cameron Hughes kissed the ball off the glass to give the Witches the win

Falmouth had a chance to go the length of the court, for the win, but their shot came up short and the Witches were champions of Class A!

Brewer jumped out to an early 15-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Falmouth outscored Brewer 13-6 to cut Brewer's led to just 3 points at the end of the 1st Half, 21-18. The 3rd Quarter belonged to Falmouth, as they outscored Brewer 17-10 to take a 35-31 lead.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg and Ryder Goodwin, with 11 points each. The Witches only hit 2 3's on the night, 1 by Brady Saunders and the other by Evan Nadeau. Brewer was 14-19 from the free throw line.

Falmouth was led by Paul Dilworth with 15 points while Lukas Dilworth had 14 points. Paul Dilworth had 3 3-pointers and Judd Armstrong had another. The Navigators were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 15 6 10 11 42 Falmouth Boys 5 13 17 6 41

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 5 - 1 2 2 Braden Carr 0 - - - - Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 9 1 1 4 4 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 11 4 - 3 6 Brock Flagg 11 4 - 3 5 Cameron Hughes 4 2 - - - Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 2 - - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 11 2 14 19

Falmouth