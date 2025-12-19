Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 18th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Brunswick 61 Morse 31

Buckfield 40 NYA 22

Caribou 51 Houlton 34

Dirigo 64 Lisbon 22

Easton 29 Madawaska 28

Freeport 42 Yarmouth 34

Gray-New Gloucester 68 Lake Region 25

Greely 29 Cape Elizabeth 27

Pine Tree Academy 46 North Haven 39

Poland 56 Waynflete 25

Sumner 77 Searsport 13

Valley 78 Greenville 12

Waterville 32 Sacopee Valley 15

Winthrop 36 Traip Academy 26

York 61 Fryeburg Academy 28

Boy's Basketball

Brunswick 57 Morse 45

Bucksport 45 GSA 35

Buckfirld 54 NYA 48

Edward Little 62 Mt. Ararat 46

Ellsworth 70 John Bapst 37

Foxcroft Academy 67 Central 31

Greely 33 Cape Elizabeth 30

Lake Region 57 Gray-New Gloucester 52

Madawaska 70 Easton 45

Mattanawcook Academy 105 Houlton 31

Mount Abram 81 Oak Hill 61

Orono 59 Dexter 34

Penobscot Valley 45 Piscataquis 32

Poland 84 Waynflete 51

Sacopee Valley 79 Waterville 55

Southern Aroostook 48 Lee Academy 46

Spruce Mountain 42 Maranacook 32

Sumner 66 Searsport 25

Valley 91 Greenville 18

Washington Academy 61 Calais 52

Winthrop 46 Traip Academy 36

Woodland 87 Narraguagus 63

Yarmouth 68 Freeport 57

York 66 Fryeburg Academy 267

Girl's Hockey

Cheverus Coop 3 Brunswick 1

Portland Coop 4 York Coop 3

Boy's Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 5 Portland Coop 3

Greely 4 Gorham/Massabesic 3

Hampden Academy/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 12 Old Town/Orono 0

Presque Isle/Caribou/CAHA/Wisdom 4 Black Hawks 1

Thornton Academy 9 Leaviitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 0

