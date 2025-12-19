Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Thursday December 18
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 18th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Brunswick 61 Morse 31
- Buckfield 40 NYA 22
- Caribou 51 Houlton 34
- Dirigo 64 Lisbon 22
- Easton 29 Madawaska 28
- Freeport 42 Yarmouth 34
- Gray-New Gloucester 68 Lake Region 25
- Greely 29 Cape Elizabeth 27
- Pine Tree Academy 46 North Haven 39
- Poland 56 Waynflete 25
- Sumner 77 Searsport 13
- Valley 78 Greenville 12
- Waterville 32 Sacopee Valley 15
- Winthrop 36 Traip Academy 26
- York 61 Fryeburg Academy 28
Boy's Basketball
- Brunswick 57 Morse 45
- Bucksport 45 GSA 35
- Buckfirld 54 NYA 48
- Edward Little 62 Mt. Ararat 46
- Ellsworth 70 John Bapst 37
- Foxcroft Academy 67 Central 31
- Greely 33 Cape Elizabeth 30
- Lake Region 57 Gray-New Gloucester 52
- Madawaska 70 Easton 45
- Mattanawcook Academy 105 Houlton 31
- Mount Abram 81 Oak Hill 61
- Orono 59 Dexter 34
- Penobscot Valley 45 Piscataquis 32
- Poland 84 Waynflete 51
- Sacopee Valley 79 Waterville 55
- Southern Aroostook 48 Lee Academy 46
- Spruce Mountain 42 Maranacook 32
- Sumner 66 Searsport 25
- Valley 91 Greenville 18
- Washington Academy 61 Calais 52
- Winthrop 46 Traip Academy 36
- Woodland 87 Narraguagus 63
- Yarmouth 68 Freeport 57
- York 66 Fryeburg Academy 267
Girl's Hockey
- Cheverus Coop 3 Brunswick 1
- Portland Coop 4 York Coop 3
Boy's Hockey
- Cape Elizabeth 5 Portland Coop 3
- Greely 4 Gorham/Massabesic 3
- Hampden Academy/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 12 Old Town/Orono 0
- Presque Isle/Caribou/CAHA/Wisdom 4 Black Hawks 1
- Thornton Academy 9 Leaviitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 0
