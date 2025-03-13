Hockey East Quarterfinals Set – Maine to Play UMass Lowell Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hockey East Quarterfinals Set &#8211; Maine to Play UMass Lowell Saturday at 6 p.m.

Anthony DelMonaco/UMaine Athletics

The opening round of the Hockey East Quarterfinals took place on Wednesday night, with 2 games going into overtime, 1 of which went into double overtime!

Wednesday's Results

  • UMass Lowell defeated UNH 3-2
  • UMass defeated Vermont 2-1 in OT
  • Northeastern defeated Merrimack 3-2 in Double OT

This means that the Quarterfinal matchups will be

Friday March 14

  • Providence at UConn 7 p.m. on NESN

Saturday March 15

  • UMass at BU 4:30  p.m. on NESN+
  • UMass Lowell at Maine 6 p.m.
  • Northeastern at BC 7:30 p.m. NESN+

All the games will be streamed on ESPN+

Maine beat UMass Lowell twice this season at their rink, winning 3-1 and 2-1 on January 10-11.

We will have the Maine -UMass Lowell game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Hockey East Semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 20th with one game at 4 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.  The Hockey East Championship Game will be played on Friday night, March 21st at 7:30 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
