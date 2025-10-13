Maine Hockey Drops From 6th to 7th But Picks Up 3 1st Place Votes in October 13 USCHO Poll
The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 6th to 7th in the US College Hockey Online Poll, but picked up 3 1st Place votes in the October 13th poll.
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Boston University
|27
|2-0-1
|923
|3
|2
|Western Michigan
|6
|1-1-0
|845
|1
|3
|Michigan State
|5
|1-1-0
|828
|2
|4
|Michigan
|8
|4-0-0
|802
|9
|5
|Denver
|1-0-1
|793
|5
|6
|Penn State
|1
|3-1-0
|791
|4
|7
|Maine
|3
|2-0-0
|776
|6
|8
|North Dakota
|2-0-0
|678
|10
|9
|Boston College
|1-1-1
|556
|11
|10
|Quinnipiac
|2-1-0
|478
|8
|11
|Massachusetts
|3-0-0
|459
|14
|12
|Connecticut
|1-1-0
|416
|13
|13
|Minnesota
|1-2-1
|377
|12
|14
|Providence
|0-2-0
|365
|7
|15
|Arizona State
|2-2-0
|357
|15
|16
|Ohio State
|2-0-0
|316
|16
|17
|Wisconsin
|2-0-0
|165
|18
|18
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|159
|17
|19
|Colorado College
|3-1-0
|143
|NR
|20
|Minnesota State
|1-1-0
|75
|20
#7 Maine will travel to play #10 Quinnipiac on Friday, October 17th at 7 p.m. and Saturday October 18th at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting on Friday, October 17th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.
