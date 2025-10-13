The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 6th to 7th in the US College Hockey Online Poll, but picked up 3 1st Place votes in the October 13th poll.

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Boston University 27 2-0-1 923 3 2 Western Michigan 6 1-1-0 845 1 3 Michigan State 5 1-1-0 828 2 4 Michigan 8 4-0-0 802 9 5 Denver 1-0-1 793 5 6 Penn State 1 3-1-0 791 4 7 Maine 3 2-0-0 776 6 8 North Dakota 2-0-0 678 10 9 Boston College 1-1-1 556 11 10 Quinnipiac 2-1-0 478 8 11 Massachusetts 3-0-0 459 14 12 Connecticut 1-1-0 416 13 13 Minnesota 1-2-1 377 12 14 Providence 0-2-0 365 7 15 Arizona State 2-2-0 357 15 16 Ohio State 2-0-0 316 16 17 Wisconsin 2-0-0 165 18 18 Cornell 0-0-0 159 17 19 Colorado College 3-1-0 143 NR 20 Minnesota State 1-1-0 75 20

#7 Maine will travel to play #10 Quinnipiac on Friday, October 17th at 7 p.m. and Saturday October 18th at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting on Friday, October 17th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app