Maine Hockey Drops From 6th to 7th But Picks Up 3 1st Place Votes in October 13 USCHO Poll

October 10, 2025 Photo Anthony Delmonico

The Maine Hockey Team dropped from 6th to 7th in the US College Hockey Online Poll, but picked up 3 1st Place votes in the October 13th poll.

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Boston University 272-0-19233
2Western Michigan61-1-08451
3Michigan State51-1-08282
4Michigan84-0-08029
5Denver1-0-17935
6Penn State13-1-07914
7Maine32-0-07766
8North Dakota2-0-067810
9Boston College1-1-155611
10Quinnipiac2-1-04788
11Massachusetts3-0-045914
12Connecticut1-1-041613
13Minnesota1-2-137712
14Providence0-2-03657
15Arizona State2-2-035715
16Ohio State2-0-031616
17Wisconsin2-0-016518
18Cornell0-0-015917
19Colorado College3-1-0143NR
20Minnesota State1-1-07520

#7 Maine will travel to play #10 Quinnipiac on Friday, October 17th at 7 p.m. and Saturday October 18th at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting on Friday, October 17th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.

