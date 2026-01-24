The Maine Women's Hockey Team was shut out by the Merrimack Warriors 2-0 on Friday, January 23rd at the Alfond Arena

Merrimack scored a goal in each of the 2nd and 3rd Periods for the 2-0 win. The final goal came while the Black Bears had pulled Kiia Lahtinen for an extra attacker.

Lahtinen had 22 saves for the Black Bears

The Black Bears outshot the Warriors 33-24, including 16 in the 3rd Period but they just couldn't solve Andreanna Doucette.

Merrimack was 0-4 on the power play while Maine was 0-6.

Maine is now 8-15-3 overall and 4-9-3 in Hockey East.

Merrimack is 5-17-3 overall and 2-12-1 in Hockey East.

Maine and Merrimack will play Saturday afternoon, January 24th at 5 p.m. at the Alfond Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+