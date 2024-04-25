Houlton Girls Tennis Beat Presque Isle 4-1

The Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy Girls Tennis Team beat Presque Isle 4-1 on Thursday, April 25th.

Here are the results.

1st Singles Alice Kazzekwa (PI) beat Ryan Perfitt (Houlton) 8-1

2nd Singles Sophie Loron (Houlton) beat Bobbi Guerrette (PI) 8-2

3rd Singles Karyssa Kenney (Houlton) beat Peyton McKinley (PI) 8-2

1st Doubles Kealy Britton/Stephanie Tuttle (Houlton) beat Abby Hebert/Kapri Griffeth (PI) 8-1

2nd Doubles Lucy Duff-Herbert/Morgan Nuccio (Houlton) won 8-0 by default

Thanks to Sandra Staubel for the results.

