Houlton Girl’s Tennis Wins 2 While Presque Isle Boy’s Tennis Win 2 Matches

The Houlton and Presque Isle Tennis Teams met on Thursday, May 18th in a doubleheader with the Houlton Girls winning both matches and the Presque Isle Boys winning both of their matches.

Here are the match results

Girls

Match 1 Houlton won 3-2

#1 Singles - Rossalyn Buck (PI) beat Sophie Lorom 9-7

#2 Singles - Ryan Perfitt (Houlton) beat Isabella Keegan 9-7

#3 Singles - Natalie DeLucca( Houlton) beat Ellie Clark 8-2

#1 Doubles - Taylor Walton/Bobbi Guerette (PI) beat Hailey Quint/Mariah Peterson 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker)

#2 Doubles - Emily Bushey/Mimmy Weston (Houlton) beat Peyton McKinley/Abigail Hebert 8-6

Match 2 Houlton won 3-2

#1 Singles - Ryan Perfitt (Houlton) beat Rossalyn Buck 8-5

#2 Singles - Isabella Keegan (PI) beat Stephanie Tuttle 8-1

#3 Singles - Natalie DeLucca (Houlton) beat Ellie Clark 8-1

#1 Doubles - Hailey Quiint/Mariah Peterson (Houlton) beat Taylor Walton/Bobbi Guerette 8-6

#2 Doubles - Peyton McKinley/Abigail Heber (PI) beat McKenna Phillips/Kealy Britton 8-2

Boys

Match 1 Presque Isle won 5-0

#1 Singles - Isaac Staples beat Kohl Skeehan 8-0

#2 Singles - Garret LeTourneau beat Jared Toner 8-0

#3 Singles - Jack Buck won by forfeit

#1 Doubles - Alex Duprey/Jack Hallett won by forfeit

#2 Doubles - Tyler Dean/Ethan Bosse won by forfeit

Match 2 Presqu Isle won 5-0

#1 Singles - Isaac Staples beat Kohl Skeehan 8-0

#2 Singles - Garret LeTourneau beat Jared Toner 8-0

#3 Singles - Jack Buck won by forfeit

#1 Doubles - Alex Duprey/Jack Hallett won by forfeit

#2 Doubles - Tyler Dean/Ethan Bosse won by forfeit