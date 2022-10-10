Houlton Girls Win Houlton Invitational MDI 2nd

The Houlton Girls Cross Country Team defended their home turf, winning the Houlton Invitational on Saturday, October 8th, with MDI coming in 2nd.

Teanne Ewings from Houlton finished 1st, with MDI's Amelia Vandongen coming in 2nd.

The Team results were

Houlton 38 MDI 40 Caribou 89 Hermon 107 Old Town 109 Presque Isle 130

The Top 15 individual results were

Teanne Ewings - Houlton 19:14.50 Amelia Vandongen - MDI 19:16.00 Kaley Bell - Caribou 20:37.20 Natalie Johnson - Houlton 20:42.00 Maggie Bell - Caribou 21:16.60 Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle 21:36.40 Leanne Ross - Houlton 21:49.50 Ella Joyce - MDI 22:03.20 Piper Soares - MDI 22:10.20 Carolina Graham - MDI 22:33.70 Sophia Taylor - MDI 22:45.80 Rowan Tanguay - Fort Kent 22:46.30 Andrea Ross - Houlton 23:01.80 Lida Kanoti - Old Town 23:02.40 McKenna Phillips - Houlton 23:05.90

To see all the individual results click HERE

