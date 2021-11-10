How Closely Do You Follow Your Favorite Team? [POLL]

When it comes to following my favorite teams, I'm not a fan, I'm a fanatic. Almost to an unhealthy point. I'll schedule my life around when games are being played so I don't miss a second. Sure, it's part of the job, but I've always been this way.

Even if I wasn't writing this post at the moment while working for a sports station, the intensity of my fandom wouldn't be any different.

Sure, I may be a little crazy, but I recognize such and accept it.

When it comes to a team like the Patriots, I will do everything in my power to never miss a second of the action on Sundays, Mondays, or Thursdays. They play once a week and it's simple to carve out three hours. I can't tell you the last time I missed a Pats game, that's how long it's been.

Even with the Red Sox, I probably watched what most would consider an unhealthy amount of baseball games this year, accounting for about 85% of the regular season and 100% of the postseason run.

After that, it tails off a bit. I'll put the Celtics or Bruins on TV for a quarter or period if they're playing, but I won't go out of my way to catch a game.

Whatever your favorite team out there is, where do you fall on the spectrum?