How Does NIL Impact UMaine And Black Bear Athletes

The new Name, Image, and Likeness rules for the NCAA will impact schools and athletes at all levels and that includes the University of Maine.

Athletic Director Ken Ralph explained the rules and what it means and how it is different for international athletes.

What if a player makes a deal that conflicts with UMaine sponsorships? Can athletes use the UMaine logo in their promotions? Can they film endorsements or videos on the UMaine campus in UMaine facilities?

There are a lot of things to consider and understand surrounding the new NIL rules and AD Ken Ralph tries to make it as clear as possible.

We also touched on some other items including the upgrades for the football field, and how even though it is July campus is still very active.

Listen to it all again here.