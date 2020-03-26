HS Hoops Top Player Round 1 Voting

Here are the voting results of the first round of the bracket to determine the best high school basketball player in Maine history. These are listed in order from most percentage of votes to the least for the ones "winning" and moving to the round of 64. The second line of each one lists the Round of 64 matchup.

You can vote in the second round by going HERE

1 - Joe Campbell (Bangor) – Ken Rassi (John Bapst) = 75.7% to 24.3%

Campbell vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence)

2 - Mark Reed (Bangor) – Dave Rollins (Cony) = 73.9% to 26.1%

Reed vs. Liz Coffin (Ashland)

3 - Zach Gilpin (Hampden) – Sean McNally (Gardiner) = 71.7% to 28.3%

Gilpin vs. Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley)

4 - Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) – Ryan McLellan (Nokomis) = 71.3% to 28.7%

Mayo vs. Nick Pelotte (Valley)

5 - Jack Scott (Ellsworth) – George Manoogian (Westbrook) = 69.4% to 30.6%

Scott vs. Parise Rossignol (Van Buren)

6 - Chris Markwood (South Portland) – Angelo Salvaggio (Chevrus) = 69% to 31%

Markwood vs. Steve Pound (Stearns)

7 - Ashley Underwood (Cony) – Matt Oliver (Hodgdon) = 68.4% to 31.6%

Underwood vs. Derrick Hodge (Morse)

8 - Dick Scott (Ellsworth) – Neil Griffeth (Caribou) = 67.8% to 32.2%

Scott vs. McKenzie Worcester (Washburn)

9 - Leroy Patterson (Bangor) – Maureen Burchill (Deering) = 67.1% to 32.9%

Patterson vs. Dick Whittmore (Waterville)

10 - Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Curtis Robertson (MA) = 65.2% to 34.8%

Bouchard vs. Dean Smith (Foxcroft)

11 - Julie Veilleux (Cony) - Brock Bradford (Calvary/Bgr Christian) = 64.5% to 35.5%

Veilleux vs. Peter Gavett (Orono)

12 - Kyle Bouchard (Houlton) – Nia Irving (Lawrence) = 63.6% to 36.4%

Bouchard vs. TJ Caouette (Winthrop)

13 - Mike Bouchard (Katahdin) – Gary Manoogian (Westbrook) = 63.4% to 36.6%

Bouchard vs. Francois Bouchard (Old Orchard Beach)

14 - Troy Barnies (Edward Little) – Taylor Schildroth (GSA) = 62.6% to 37.4%

Barnies vs. Amy Vachon (Cony)

15 - Danny Coombs (Brewer) – Jim Beattie (South Portland) = 62.5% to 37.5%

Coombs vs. Matt Donahue (Westbrook)

16 - Andy Nickerson (Brewer) – Bob Davies (Old Orchard Beach) = 61.5% to 38.5%

Nickerson vs. Derek Counts (Oak Grove Coburn)

17 - Jock McKernan (Bangor) – Marci Lane (Cony) = 59.5% to 40.5%

McKernan vs. Kevin Nelson (Foxcroft Academy)

18 - Nick Gilpin (Hampden) - Brett Brown (SoPo) = 59.4% to 40.6%

Gilpin vs. Rachel Bouchard (Hall-Dale)

19 - Bracey Barker (MDI) – Steve Smith (Wells/Brewer) = 59.2% to 40.8%

Barker vs. Joe Harrington (Morse)

20 - Jeff Sturgeon (Old Town) – Josh Nash (Medomak Valley) = 58.9% to 41.1%

Sturgeon vs. Heather Ernest (Mount Blue)

21 - Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills) – Derek Rodgerson (Hampden) = 58.7% to 41.4%

McFarland vs. Stephanie Carter (Schenck)

22 - John Wassenbergh (SoPo) – Gary Colson (Bgr Christian) = 58.5% to 41.5%

Wassenbergh vs. Chris Jerome (Chevrus)

23 - Matt Arsenault (Old Town) – Steve Condon (Presque Isle) = 56.5% to 43.5%

Arsenault vs. Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook)

24 - Paul Haggan (Hampden) – Robert Pilsbury (Portland) = 55.1% to 44.9%

Haggan vs. Lisa Blais (Westbrook)

25 - Mark Socoby (Houlton/Bangor) – Sandi Carver (Jonesport-Beals) = 53.3% to 46.7%

Socoby vs. Ralph Mims (Brunswick)

26 - Parker Depray (Caribou) – Thomas Knight (Dirigo) = 52.8% to 47.2%

Depray vs. Emily Ellis (Mt. View)

27 - Terry Carr (Stearns) – Bryant Barr (Falmouth) = 52.7% to 47.3%

Terry Carr vs. Ray Alley (Vinalhaven)

28 - Doug Roberts (Westbrook) – Charlie Wooten (Camden Rockport) = 52.7% to 47.3%

Roberts vs. Nik Caner-Medley (Deering)

29 - Bobby Campbell (Calais) – Joanne Palombo (Brunswick) = 52.1% to 47.9%

Campbell vs. Keith Ogden (Bucksport)

30 - Travis Magnusson (Georges Valley) – Chris Funk (Caribou) = 51.6% to 48.4%

Magnusson vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town)

31 - Garet Beal (Jonesport-Beals) – Ryan Martin (Maranacook) = 51.4% to 48.6%

Beal vs. Jon McDonald (Stearns)

32 - Gary Towle (Cony) – Jamaal Caterina (Deering) = 51.3% to 48.7%

Towle vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren)