HS Soccer and Field Hockey Playoff Updates 10/28/21

There were 8 games left in the quarterfinal round to be played Thursday to set up the semifinals in Soccer and Field Hockey, with those games set for Friday and Saturday.

Class B Field Hockey Quarterfinals

#6 Winslow 0 at #3 Belfast 5

Class A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/28 6 PM

Class B Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM

#6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/28 6:30 PM

Class C Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/28 4 PM

#6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM

Class D Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- Wednesday 10/27 at 6 PM

Class C Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy

Here are the current results and schedules for the high school soccer (boys & girls) and field hockey postseasons

To find the full brackets from the Maine Principals Association check this link, and then choose the specific sport and class you are looking for.

FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hampden 0 at #8 Camden Hills 1

G2- #12 Edward Little 0 at #5 Messalonskee 2

G3- #11 Brewer 3 at #6 Brunswick 2

G4- #10 Bangor 0 at #7 Mt. Blue 5

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Camden Hills 0 at #1 Skowhegan 5

G6- #5 Messalonskee 2 at #4 Lewiston 1

G7- #11 Brewer 0 at #3 Oxford Hills 2

G8- #7 Mt. Blue 0 at #2 Mt. Ararat 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Messalonskee at #1 Skowhegan TBD

G10- #3 Oxford Hills at #2 Mt. Ararat 12pm

Regional Final (Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hermon 1 at #8 Gardiner 4

G2- #11 Waterville 0 at #6 Winslow 1

G3- #10 Oceanside 0 at #7 John Bapst 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G4- #8 Gardiner 1 at #1 Lawrence 2

G5- #5 Cony 2 at #4 Nokomis 1

G6- #6 Winslow 0 at #3 Belfast 5

G7- #7 John Bapst 0 at #2 Old Town 5

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G8- #5 Cony at #1 Lawrence 10am

G9- #3 Belfast at #2 Old Town 11am

Regional final (Wed 11/3)

G8 winner vs. G9 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Dexter 1 at #8 Spruce Mountain 2

G2- #12 Mattanawcook 0 at #5 Mountain Valley 7

G3- #11 Central 0 at #6 PCHS 5

G4- #10 Mount View 2 at #7 Stearns 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Spruce Mountain 0 at #1 MCI 6

G6- #5 Mountain Valley 2 at #4 Orono 1 Final in Penalty Corners

G7- #6 PCHS 1 at #3 Dirigo 2

G8- #10 Mt. View 0 at #2 Foxcroft 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Mountain Valley at #1 MCI 10am

G10- #3 Dirigo at #2 Foxcroft Academy TBD

Regional final (Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

Girls Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Oxford Hills 3 at #8 Brewer 2

G2- #12 Lewiston 0 at #5 Messalonskee 3

G3- #11 Skowhegan 0 at #6 Mt. Blue 2

G4- #10 Edward Little 0 at #7 Hamdpen 2

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #9 Oxford Hills 1 at #1 Bangor 4

G6- #5 Messalonskee 3 at #4 Mt. Ararat 1

G7- #6 Mt. Blue 0 at #3 Brunswick 4

G8- #7 Hampden 0 at #2 Camden Hills 5

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Messalonskee at #1 Bangor Fri 10/29 Time TBD

G10- #3 Brunswick at #2 Camden Hills TBD

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Cony 1 at #8 Nokomis 2

G2- #13 Caribou 2 at #4 Winslow 0

G3- #12 Oceanside 1 at #5 Waterville 0

G4- #14 Presque Isle 1 at #3 Ellsworth 5

G5 – #11 Foxcroft 0 at #6 John Bapst 1

G6- #15 Lawrence 0 at #2 Old Town 2

G7- #10 MDI 3 at #7 Belfast 0

Quarterfinals (10/27 or 10/28)

G8- #8 Nokomis 0 at #1 Hermon 12

G9- #13 Caribou 1 at #12 Oceanside 2

G10- #6 John Bapst 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1

G11- #10 MDI 1 at #2 Old Town 0

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G12- #12 Oceanside at #1 Hermon TBD

G10- #10 MDI at #3 Ellsworth TBD

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 -#16 Narraguagus 0 at #1 Bucksport 16

G2 – #9 Orono 5 at #8 Calais 4

G3- #13 Sumner 0 at #4 Central 16

G4- #12 George Stevens 1 at #5 Houlton 8

G5- #14 PCHS 0 at #3 MCI 5

G6 – #11 Mount View 1 at #6 Mattanawcook 5

G7- #15 Penquis 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G8- #10 Dexter 3 at #7 Washington Academy 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G9- #9 Orono 0 at #1 Bucksport 3

G10- #5 Houlton 1 at #4 Central 2

G11- #6 Mattanawcook 0 at #3 MCI 5

G12- #10 Dexter 0 at #2 Fort Kent 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G13- #4 Central at #1 Bucksport TBD

G14- #3 MCI VS #2 Fort Kent TBD

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G15 - G13 winner vs. G14 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Play-In Round

G1-#17 East Grand 1 at #16 Washburn 2

G2- #18 Lee 0 at #15 MSSM 2

Prelim Round

G3- #16 Washburn 0 at #1 Wisdom 12

G4- #9 Woodland 2 at #8 Schenck 6

G5- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Madawaska 4

G6- #12 Bangor Christian 0 at #5 Fort Fairfield 1

G7- #14 Easton 0 at #3 Ashland 7

G8- #11 Central Aroostook 0 at #6 Southern Aroostook 3

G9- #15 MSSM 0 at #2 PVHS 6

G10- #10 Shead 2 at #7 Hodgdon 3

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G11- #8 Schenck 0 at #1 Wisdom 6

G12- #5 Fort Fairfield 0 at #4 Madawaska 1

G13- #6 Southern Aroostook 3 at #3 Ashland 14

G14- #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 PVHS 1 Final in Penalty Kicks

Semifinals (Fri 10/29)

G15 - #4 Madawaska at #1 Wisdom Fri 10/29 2:30pm

G16 - #3 Ashland at #2 PVHS Fri 10/29 TBD

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

G17 - G15 winner vs. G16 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 - at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

Boys Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Skowhegan 1 at #8 Messalonskee 2

G2- #12 Mt. Blue 2 at #5 Brunswick 4

G3- #11 Oxford Hills 2 at #6 Edward Little 5

G4- #10 Hamdpen 0 at #7 Mt. Ararat 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5 - #8 Messalonskee 0 at #1 Lewiston 7

G6 - #5 Brunswick 4 at #4 Bangor 0

G7 - #6 Edward Little 2 at #3 Brewer 3 - Double Overtime

G8- #7 Mt. Ararat 0 at #2 Camden Hills 1

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Brunswick at #1 Lewiston 10/29 Fri 4pm

G10- #3 Brewer at #2 Camden Hills TBD

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 6:30pm)

G17 - G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 MDI 3 at #8 Waterville 0

G2- #13 Lawrence 0 at #4 John Bapst 7

G3- #12 Old Town 1 at #5 Foxcroft 2

G4- #14 Hermon 1 at #3 Ellsworth 2

G5 – #11 Oceanside 0 at #6 Cony 2

G6- #15 Caribou 0 at #2 Winslow 10

G7- #10 Nokomis 1 at #7 Belfast 2

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 MDI 0 at #1 Presque Isle 1

G9- #5 Foxcroft 0 at #4 John Bapst 3

G10- #6 Cony 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1

G11- #7 Belfast 0 at #2 Winslow 9

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G12- #4 John Bapst at #1 Presque Isle 2pm

G13- #3 Ellsworth at #2 Winslow 12:30pm

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Washington Academy 12 at #8 Narraguagus 1

G2- #13 Calais 0 at #4 Bucksport 17

G3- #12 PCHS 0 at #5 Penquis 8

G4- #14 Houlton 0 at #3 Mount View 8

G5 – #11 MCI 0 at #6 Sumner 4

G6- #15 Mattanawcook 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G7- #10 Central 0 at #7 George Stevens 6

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 Washington Academy 2 at #1 Orono 3

G9- #5 Penquis 1 at #4 Bucksport 2

G10- #6 Sumner 1 at #3 Mount View 5

G11- #7 George Stevens 0 at #2 Fort Kent 5

Semifinals (Fri 10/29 or Sat 10/30)

G12- #4 Bucksport at #1 Orono Fri 10/29 4pm at Hampden Academy

G13- #3 Mount View at #2 Fort Kent Fri 10/29 TBD

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle HS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Machias 2 at #8 PVHS 1

G2- #11 Fort Fairfield 0 at #6 Easton 4

G3- #10 Woodland 0 at #7 Hodgdon 5

G4- #16 Washburn 1 at #1 Bangor Christian 3

G5- #12 Schenck/Stearns 2 at #5 Madawaska 7

G6- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Wisdom 8

G7- #15 MSSM 2 at #2 Lee 9

G8- #14 Central Aroostook 2 at #3 Van Buren 7

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G9 - #9 Machias 3 at #1 Bangor Christian 4

G10 - #5 Madawaska 1 at #4 Wisdom 2

G11 - #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 Lee 6

G12 - #6 Easton 2 at #3 Van Buren 3

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G13 - #4 Wisdom at #1 Bangor Christian Sat 10/30 10:30am

G14 - #3 Van Buren at #2 Lee Academy Fri 10/29 TBD

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

G15 - G14 winner vs. G13 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion