The Husson University Baseball Team won their 1st game of 2026, beating Sage University 13-7 on Wednesday night, March 11th in Florida, giving Coach Sugar his 1st win at Husson as Head Coach!

Husson was trailing 5-0 when they came up in the bottom of the 6th and the Eagles exploded for 7 runs. They added 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and 8th innings for the win.

Cam Rendell started for the Eagles and he went 3.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He walked 4 and struck out 1. Noah Hurd came on in relief, pitching 2 innings. He gave up 3 hits and 3 runs, waking 1. Max Hopkins picked up the win in relief, going 2.0 innings. H allowed 2 hits and 1 unearned run, striking out 1. He is now 1-0 on the season. Allen Wheaton retired 2 batters, walking 1. Ryan Garner pitched the 9th allowing 1 hit and 1 earned run, striking out and walking 1.

Husson belted out 9 hits. Cam Renell hit a home run, driving in 3 runs as he went 2-3. Keegan Cyr, leading off was 2-4, scoring 3 runs. Matt Holmes was 2-4 with a double and single, driving in 4 runs. Trevor Poisson had a double and single, driving in 3 runs. Henry Lausier had a single.

Husson is now 1-3 on the season. They will play Marymount University on Thursday, March 12th at 3:45. p.m.

