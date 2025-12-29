The Husson Men's Basketball Team fell to #13 Roanoke 91-62 in the Roanoke College Tournament on Monday afternoon, December 29th in Virginia.

Roanoke led 53-37 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Eagles were led by Eric Ahlers who had 23 points. Connor Heald at 12 points and Andre McCauley had 10 points.

Husson shot 35.4 percent from the field and were 7-28 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Roanoke had 5 players in double figures. They shot a sizzling 44.6 percent from the field and were 8-22 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Maroons were 25-35 from the free throw line.

Roanoke dominated on the boards, outrebounding Husson 56-28.

Roanoke is 7-3 overall and Husson is now 5-4.

The Eagles will play Gettysburg College in the Consolation Game on Tuesday, December 30th at 12 noon. Husson returns home to Newman Gymnasium on Monday, January 5th when they host SUNY Delhi in North Atlantic Conference action at 4 p.m.