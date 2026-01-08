The Husson University Women's and Men's Basketball Teams beat SUNY Cobleskill on Tuesday, January 6th at Newman Gymnasium with the Men winning 85-77 and the Women winning 72-53.

Husson Women Beat SUNY Cobleskill 72-53

SUNY Cobleskill took a early 17-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. But the Eagles outscored them 18-4 to take a 32-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half, and then led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Husson had 4 players in double figures. Laela Martinez led the way with 18 points while Saige Evans had 17 points and Lily Roy and Abby Radel finishing with 10 points each. Evans had a double-double, finishing with 14 rebounds to go along with her 17 points.

The Eagles shot 41.4 percent from the field, including going 8-22 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 16-19 from the free throw line.

Husson dominated the boards, outrebounding the Fighting Tigers 48-33. Husson lost the turnover battle, turning the ball over 21 times while SUNY Cobleskill turned the ball over 12 times.

SUNY Cobleskill was led by Zaylee Ramos who had a game-high 19 points.

SUNY Cobleskill is now 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson is now 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the North Atlantic Conference. The Eagles play at Vermont State University Johnson on Saturday, January 10th at 3 p.m. and then at Vermont State University Lyndon on Sunday, January 11th at 3 p.m.

Husson Men beat SUNY Cobleskill 85-77

The Husson Men led SUNY Cobleskill 47-29 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Eagles had 4 players in double figures. They were led by Eric Ahlers with a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Heald had 19 points while Andre McCauley had 18 points. Ty Henke finished with 13 points.

Husson shot 41.7 percent from the field and were 12-31 from the field. They were 13-17 from the free throw line.

Husson was outrebound 44-40 but won the turnover battle, forcing SUNY Cobleskill into 17 turnovers while just turning the ball over 13 times.

The Fighting Tigers had 4 players in double figures, led by Cameron Rhode with 17 points.

SUNY Cobleskill is now 4-9 overall and 3-4 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson is 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the North Atlantic Conference.

The Eagles head out to Vermont this weekend playing at Vermont State University Johnson on Saturday, January 10th at 1 p.m. and then at Vermont State University Lyndon on Sunday, January 11th at 1 p.m.