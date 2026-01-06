The Husson Men's and Women's Basketball Teams beat SUNY Delhi on Monday, January 5th at Newman Gymnasium.

Husson Women Beat Delhi 89-40

Husson raced out to a 23-5 lead at the 1st Quarter and never looked back, leading 49-19 at the Half and 67-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Husson was paced by Saige Evans who had 21 points, while Lilly Roy had 19 points and Sophia Carnes had 12 points.

Every member of the Husson Women's Basketball Team had at least 2 points.

The Eagles shot a sizzling 47.4 percent from the field and were 6-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-11 from the free throw line.

Husson out rebounded Delhi 47-31 and forced 30 turnovers, while only turning over the ball 13 times.

The Husson Women's Basketball Team improved to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the North Atlantic Conference.

SUNY Delhi fell to 1-11 overall and 0-6 in the North Atlantic Confernce.

Husson is back in action on Tuesday January 6th when they will host SUNY Cobleskill at 5 p.m.

Husson Men Beat Delhi 101-83

Husson led 52-37 at the end of the 1st Half and cruised to a 18 point win, as the Eagles had 5 players in double figures.

Connor Heald and Eric Ahlers finished with 21 points, with Ahlers having a double-double ripping down 13 rebounds.Andre McCauley had 18 points and Tye Henke had 15 points, while Gil Matonado had 10 points.

Husson was deadly from the floor, shooting 52.3 percent and were 12-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and 21-27 from the free throw line.

Husson dominated the boards, outrebounding Delhi 44-28. Delhi won the turnover battle, turning the ball over 12 times while the Eagles turned the ball over 18 times.

Husson is now 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the North Atlantic Conference, while SUNY Delhi is 2-11 overall and 1-5 in the NAC.

Husson hosts SUNY Cobleskill on Wednesday afternoon, January 6th at 3 p.m.