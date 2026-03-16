Former Old Town Coyote Saige Evans was named by D3hoops.com to it's 2nd Team Region 1 Women's Basketball Team.

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Evans who is attending Husson University was the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) player of the year and a 1st Team NAC All-Conference selection. She was the 1st sophomore in Husson University's Women's Basketball program's history to be named NAC Player of the Year.

She had an outstanding year, finishing tied for 1st in the conference with 16.3 points per game. She finished 2nd in the conference with 9.8 rebounds per game.

Evans had 17 double-doubles in the season.

She won NAC Player of the Week 6 times and Maine Women's Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week 3 times this past season.

Saige is studying nursing at Husson University.

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