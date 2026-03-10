Husson Softball Improves to 8-0 Winning 2 games on Monday, March 9th

Photo Chris Popper

The Husson University Softball Team improved to 8-0 winning 2 games on Monday, March 9th, beating St. Joseph's (Maine) 9-1 and Dominican (Illinois) 3-1.

Game 1 - 9-1 win over St. Joseph's

Ana Lang improved to 4-0 on the season, pitching a 3-hit, 5 inning gem. She struck out 5 and walked 1, allowing 1 run.

At the late Tayler Watterson, playing left, was 2-3, driving in 2 runs.  Morgan Curtis, playing 3rd, was 2-3, including a double, and drove in 3 runs. Camryn King, leading off and playing center, was 1-2 with a triple, scoring a run. Lydia Rice was 1-2 with a double, scoring a run. Allie Casavant also had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Husson outhit St. Joseph's 7-3.

Game 2 - 3-1 win over Dominican

Dominican outhit Husson 8-6, but the Eagles scored 2 runs in the top of the 2nd and an insurance run in the 6th inning.

Jazmin Johnson started in the circle for Husson, and picked up the win, and is 2-0. She went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run. Ana Lang came on in relief, pitching the final 3 innings, to pick up her 1st save of the season. She struck out 1.

Allie Casavant blasted a 2-run homer, the 1st of the season for the Eagles. Sophia Lynch was 1-2. Morgan Curtis, Tayler Watterson, Ana Lang and Lydia Rice all singled for Husson.

Husson will play 2 games on Wednesday, March 11th. They play #24 Belhaven University (Mississippi) at 2:30 and then Albertus Magnus College at 4:45 p.m.

