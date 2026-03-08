The Husson University Softball Team won 2 games on Saturday, March 7th and 2 games on Sunday, March 8th to improve to 6-0 on the season

Saturday March 7 Game 1 Win Over Kean 2-0

Ana Lang improved to 2-0 on the season, with a 4-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking 1.

Camryn King leading off had a double, scoring a run and driving in a run for the Eagles. Morgan Tainter had a single and drove in a run. Sophia Lynch, Allie Casavant and Sydney Carnes each singled.

Saturday March 7 Game 2 Win Over Gordon 11-0

Jazmin Johnson picked up the win for the Eagles, pitching a 5-inning 5-hit shutout. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Sophia Lynch, batting 2nd was 3-3 with a pair of double, driving in a run.

Emily Dunbar had a double, and drove in 2 runs. Tayler Watterson the designated player was 3-3, driving in a run and scored twice. Camryn King, eading off was 2-4 with a run batted in, scoring twice. Morgan Cutis and Allie Casavant each singled.

The Eagles stole 5 bases with Lynch stealing 2, King, Curtis and Casavant each swiping 1 base.

Sunday March 8 Game 1 Win Over DeSales 4-1

Sierra Yates improved to 2-0 pitching a 3-hit 1-run game for the Eagles. She struck out 3 and walked 3. The run she allowed was unearned.

Husson scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings.

Emily Dunbar, playing 1st base and batting 5th was 3-3, including a double driving in 3 runs for Husson, Lydia Rice had Husson's other hit, a single, driving in a run. She scored twice.

Sunday March 8 Game 2 Win Over Wittenberg 3-2.

Ana Lang picked up her 3rd win of the season, and is 3-0 after pitching a 7-inning 4 hit game. She allowed 2 runs , striking out 8 and walking 2. The runs were unearned runs and she has a 0.00 earned run average, with 31 strikeouts in 3 starts.

Morgan Tainter batting 3rd and catching was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run.

Camryn King had a double and drove in a run. Tayler Watterson had a single.

Husson will play 2 games on Monday, March 9th. They will play St. Joseph College of Standish, Maine on Monday, March 9th and then Dominican University of Illinois at 5:30 p.m.

