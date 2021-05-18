Husson Softball To Host D3 NCAA Regional Bracket

The win streak is 20 games for the Husson softball team, and the Eagles are the top seed and will host their regional bracket of the NCAA Division 3 softball playoffs starting this weekend at O’Keefe Field in Bangor.

Husson is one of 8 regional sites around the country – 48 teams

• The Eagles swept the NAC conference championship series in New York last weekend, and now returns home for their regional tournament.

• Friday, May 21- O'Keefe Field, Bangor

• Game 1- #1 Husson (27-1) vs #6 Endicott (19-2)- 10 a.m.

• Game 2- #2 Babson (15-1) vs #5 Tufts (17-5)- 12 p.m.

• Game 3- #3 Brandeis (13-1) vs #4 Eastern Connecticut State (30-2)- 2 p.m.

Double Elimination tournament – if Husson wins Friday they play the LOSER of game 3 Saturday at 10am. If they lose they play the loser of game 2 Friday at 4pm

USM is the #4 seed in the Wisconsin Eau-Claire bracket. The Huskies are 31-4, they play #3 Linfield Friday at 2pm (Linfield is 36-7)

National Championships played May 27-June 1st in Salem, Virginia

=====

Husson Baseball will host SUNY-Cobleskill in a best of 3 NAC championship series at the Winkin Complex starting Thursday with a doubleheader. If necessary, game 3 is planned for Friday at noon.

• Husson 18-2 in conference, 20-6 overall

• The Fighting Tigers are 10-4 in conference, 14-7 overall