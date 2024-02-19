Maine Hockey Drops from 7th to 9th in USCHO February 19th Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team was swept by the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, this weekend and the Black Bears fell 2 spots, to 9th in the February 19th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.

Boston College was the unanimous #1 choice, garnering all 50 1st place votes.

Here's the latest poll

1. Boston College 23-5-1

2. Boston University 20-8-2

3.Denver 20-8-2

Tied 4. Michigan State 20-7-3 and North Dakota 20-8-2

6. Wisconsin 22-8-2

7. Quinnipiac 22-7-2

8. Minnesota 19-8-5

9. Maine 18-8-2

10. Colorado Colege

11. Cornell 16-4-5

12. Providence 16-10-3

13. Western Michigan 17-10-1

14. Massachusetts 16-9-3

15. St. Cloud 14-9-5

16. New Hampshire 16-11-1

17. Michigan 15-12-3

18. Arizona State 20-6-6

19. Omaha 15-10-3

20. RIT 20-10-2

Maine is 7th in the PairWise Rankings.

Maine will host Northeastern this weekend, on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Because of the Maine 2024 High School Tournament, this weekend's games will move from 92.9 to 92.7, I-95! Tune in beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahaney.