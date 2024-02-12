Maine Hockey Stays 7th in USCHO February 12th Poll

The Maine Black Bears Hockey Team remained in 7th place in the February 12th US College Hockey Online Poll after splitting the weekend series with Providence College.

On Friday night, Maine beat Providence 2-1 before falling to the Friars 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

Here's the February 12th poll

Boston College 20-5-1 (24 1st place votes) North Dakota 20-6-2 (14 1st place votes) Boston University 19-7-1 (11 1st place votes) Wisconsin 22-6-2 (1 1st place vote) Denver 18-8-2 Michigan State 20-7-3 Maine 18-6-2 Minnesota 18-7-5 Quinnipiac 20-7-2 Providence 16-9-2 Massachusetts 16-7-3 Cornell 15-4-4 Western Michigan 17-10-1 Michigan 14-11-3 Colorado College 16-9-1 St. Cloud 14-9-5 Arizona State 20-6-6 Omaha 15-10-3 New Hampshire 14-11-1 RIT 19-9-2

Maine plays at #19 New Hampshire this upcoming weekend, Friday February 16th and Saturday, February 17th. The games are being moved from 92.9 The Ticket to 95.7 WWMJ this weekend and next, because of the High School Basketball Tourney. Tune in at 6:30 to hear the pregame show with Jon Shields and Larry Mahaney.

In the all-important PairWise Rankings, Maine is now 6th.

Get our free mobile app