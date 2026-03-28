The Maine Baseball Team beat UMass Lowell 9-5 on Saturday afternoon, March 28th in taking the middle game of the 3-game series.

Gianni Gambardella picked up the win, and is now 2-4 on the season. He pitched 7.0 innings and allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 5. Sebastian Holt pitched a scoreless 8th inning allowing 1 hit and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf pitched the 9th inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, walking 1.

Maine outhit UMass Lowell 14-8.

Juju Stevens had a day at the plate, going 4-4 with a triple and driving in a run. Stevens is 2nd on the team with a .311 batting average.

Quinn Murphy, the team's leading hitter with a .333 average was 2-6 with a double, driving in a run.

Hunter St. Denis was 3-5 with a double and run batted in. Trey Carpenter had a single and drove in 2 runs. Shane Andrus had a single and Drew Reynolds had a pair of singles driving in 2 runs.

Maine is now 4-20 overall and 2-3 in America East and UMass Lowell is 9-14 overall and 2-3 in America East.

Both teams will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday, March 29th.

The Black Bears will play at Boston College on Tuesday, March 31st at 2 p.m. before playing Bryant on Thursday, April 2nd at 4 p.m. in their home-opener and start of a 3-game series.

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