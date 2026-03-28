The Maine Baseball Team dropped the opening game of their 3-game series with the UMass Lowell Riverhawks losing 10-1 on Friday afternoon.

Maine was outhit 16-4.

Jason Krieger started on the mound for the Black Bears and pitched 5.0 innings. He allowed 8 hits but just 2 runs, all earned, striking out 3 and walking 1. Taking the loss, Krieger is now 0-4.

Tommy Martin retired 2 batters and gave up 4 hits and was charged with 5 runs, all earned, walking 1. Owen Wheeler retired the final batter in the 6th inning. Jack Donlin pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 hits. Marshall Loch pitched the 8th inning allowing 3 hits and 3 earned runs, walking 1.

Quinn Murphy had 2 of Maine's 4 hits. Rex Hauser and Brody Rasmussen each had a single.

Maine is now 3-20 overall and 1-3 in America East. UMass Lowell is 9-13. The 2 teams will play the middle game of the 3-game series on Saturday afternoon, March 28th. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 and 1st pitch at 1 p.m.

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