The Husson Women's Basketball Team lost their 1st NAC (North Atlantic Conference) game, falling to Maine Maritime Academy 64-52 in Castine on Friday night, December 12th.

Husson led 15-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Mariners used a 21-12 3rd Quarter and 21-11 4th Quarter to win the game.

Husson was led by Lilly Roy with 16 points while Sophia Carnes had 11 points and Saige Evans 10 points.

Husson shot 32.2 percent from the field and were 6-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and 8-13 from the free throw line.

Maine Maritime Academy dominated the boards, outrebounding Husson 50-33.

MMA was led by Evelyn Dagan with 20 points. Addison Forry had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hailey Blanchard just missed a double-double finishing with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mariners shot 37.5 percent from the field and were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arch and 9-12 from the free throe line.

Maine Maritime Academy is now 5-1 overall and 5-0 in NAC play

Husson is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in NAC play. Husson plays again on Saturday afternoon, heading to Farmington to play the UMaine-Farmington Beavers.

