Idle Maine Hockey Remains 6th in USCHO January 29th Poll

The Maine Black Bear's Hockey Team remained 6th in the January 29th US College Hockey Online Poll, despite being idle this past weekend.

Boston College with their weekend sweep of Boston University solidified their top ranking while BU dropped from 2nd to 3rd. Here's the Top 20 Poll

Boston College 18-4-1 (47 1st place votes) North Dakota 18-6-2 (2 1st place votes) Boston University 16-6-1 Wisconsin 20-5-1 Denver 17-7-2 Maine 16-4-2 (1 1st place vote) Quinnipiac 17-6-2 Michigan State 17-6-3 Minnesota 15-7-4 Providence 14-7-2 Massachusetts 13-6-3 Michigan 12-9-3 Cornell 11-4-4 Colorado College 15-8-2 Western Michigan 15-8-1 St. Cloud 11-8-5 Arizona State 17-6-5 New Hampshire 13-8-1 RIT 17-8-1 Omaha 12-9-3

Additionally, Maine is ranked 4th in the PairWise Rankings.

Maine returns to the ice this weekend when they head out on the road. They will face off against Northeastern on Friday night February 2nd before making the trip to #11 UMass on Saturday, February 3rd. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. You can hear the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

