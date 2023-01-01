In Battle of Crosstown Rival Orono Boys Beat Old Town 62-52 [STATS]

In a battle of crosstown rivals the Orono Boys Basketball Team came into Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town, knocking off the Coyotes 62-52 on Saturday afternoon, December 31st.

Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt loading...

Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Ben Francis had 7 points and Pierce Walston 5 points. It was 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono stretched their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring Old Town 18-14 to take a 44-31 lead. Old Town fought hard in the 4th Quarter, led by Renato Fernandes who had 12 points in the Quarter.

Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt loading...

Orono was led by Will Francis with a game-high 22 points. Ben Francis and Pierce Walston each had 13 points while Ellis Spaulding finished with 12 points. Spaulding and Pierce Walston each had 2 3-pointers while Ben Francis had 1. Orono was 3-8 from the free throw line.

Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt Orono-Old Town December 31, 2022 Photo Lisa Erhardt loading...

Old Town was led by Braydon Brown with 17 points including 2 3-pointers. Renato Fernandes had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Grayson Thibeault also dumped in a 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 6-1. The Red Riots will host the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.

Old Town is now 4-2. The Coyotes will host MDI on Tuesday, January 3 at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA. It will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on the WDEA free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohlata for the stats and Lisa Erhardt for the photos.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 14 12 18 18 62 Old Town Boys 6 11 14 21 52

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 13 3 2 1 4 Brady Hews 0 - - - - Ellis Spaulding 12 2 2 2 2 Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - - Ben Francis 13 5 1 - - Luke Soctomah 0 - - - - Will Francis 22 11 - - 1 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 2 1 - - 2 Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 22 5 3 9

Old Town