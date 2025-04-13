Is Cooper Flagg Heading Pro or Going Back to Duke? [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg sat down with Sean Farnham from ESPN on SportsCenter and talked about if he's heading pro or going back to Duke next year.

He talked about his relationship with his mother Kelly, and the Duke Brotherhood.

If Cooper does in fact go pro, he's widely expected to be the #1 draft pick. The NBA draft order won't be determined until May.

According to the website Marca.com, Cooper is estimated to have earned $4.8 million in Name, Image, Likeness deals. He is reported to have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the Fall Semester at Duke