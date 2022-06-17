Is It Okay To Be Disappointed By Ending For Celtics? [Poll]

The Boston Celtics' 2021-22 season came to an end last night as they fell to the Golden State Warriors 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Before getting into the poll question, it feels necessary to repeat that last bit - they made it to Game 6 of the NBA Finals. At any point this season, be it opening day, Christmas, the trade deadline, the All-Star Game, the end of the regular season, or at any point in these playoffs, if I told you (assuming you're a Celtics fan) that Boston would be playing in Game 6 of The Finals, you would have taken it. No questions asked.

What the Celtics accomplished this season was, and will forever be, an undeniable success. They took the leap that had eluded the franchise for a decade. They made it to the final stage. They competed for a championship.

That's not what we're asking here.

Fans in this region as ruthless. It's what makes it the greatest, most-fervent pocket of sports fandom in the country. For some, like Klay Thompson, maybe it's a bit too much. But for the majority of us, it's simply the way of life when it comes to rooting for our teams.

With that passion comes ever-changing expectations. So after the Celtics took a 2-1 advantage in The Finals, it's fair to say most fans weren't expecting the Green Team to drop three-straight and go out with a whimper.

Is it okay to be disappointed with the team's performance when it mattered most, or should we all swallow those feelings and be happy for the ride they gave us?