Is It Time To Forget About Kyrie Irving? [Poll]

If yesterday's message from the TD Garden crowd during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals wasn't clear enough, I'll spell it out for you - at the moment, Kyrie Irving is Boston sports Public Enemy No. 1.

The Celtics faithful ruthlessly booed and jeered the All Star guard pretty much every time he touched the ball. It clearly got under Kyrie's skin, as he flipped off fans in the second half while running down the court and shouted expletives at others as he left the court following Jayson Tatum's dramatic game-winner.

The problem is, it seems to be a pretty decent motivating factor for Irving, who we should not fail to forget is a generational talent...

Kyrie single-handedly clawed the Nets back into the game after Boston opened up a double digit lead in the third quarter, and nearly saw his team to the finish line thanks to a 39-point, 5-rebound, 6-assist and 4-steal effort.

To his credit, Irving scoffed at the notion that yesterday's atmosphere was a "hostile" environment, saying it was "just basketball" and that he's keeping the "same energy" as the fans.

Are you cool with the continued back-and-forth between Kyrie and Celtics fans? Or is it maybe time to move on?