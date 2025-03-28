Is Maine Hockey’s season a success regardless of tonight’s result

The University of Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey team is back in the NCAA Tournament for a second year in a row.

They are 24-7-6, champions of Hockey East for the first time in 21 years, the #4 ranked team in the country and a No. 1 seed at the dance. So, regardless of what happens tonight, we should clearly be able to say this season has been nothing short of a success, right?

Well, as you and I both know, that is rarely how it works in the world of sports.

While Maine's run in the national tournament came to an end after just 60 minutes last season, with the Black Bears falling 3-1 to Cornell, yes it left a sour taste in the mouth of Black Bear fans. But it was also the first taste of success the program had experienced in so long that few wanted to harp on the finish in favor of instead enjoying the ride that was.

Will those same feelings persist if the Black Bears come up short tonight? I'm not so sure. This year feels like the team is on the doorstep of doing something really special. So, if the rug gets pulled out from under the fanbase after just three periods tonight, I'm guessing there will be some cranky Mainers.

Should that be the case? My personal answer is no. This year has been remarkable no matter how it comes to an end. Ben Barr and company have been one of the best units in the sport the entire year and already have hardware to show for it in the form of a Hockey East Championship. I get that is not the ultimate banner the team is playing for, but it's not nothing.

What do you say?