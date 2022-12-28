Jaffray and Ervin Chosen Big East Players of the Week for Week 2

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray, and Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who were chosen Big East Basketball Players of the Week, for Week 2, by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

Jaffray, a sophomore helped lead Ellsworth to a 2-0 week. She finished with 50 points in the 2 games, ripping down 23 rebounds while dishing out 3 assists. She also had 9 steals in the 2 games.

Ervin, a sophomore, helped Houlton to a 1-1 week. He scored 42 points in the 2 games, ripping down 25 rebounds, while dishing out 10 assists. He also had 8 steals in the 2 games.

Get our free mobile app