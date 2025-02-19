John Bapst Beats Hampden Academy 3-0

The John Bapst Crusaders beat Hampden Academy 3-0 in Class B North High School Hockey action on Tuesday, February 18th.

Thanks to our special High School Hockey Correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for the recap.

On Tuesday, the 18th of February, the John Bapst Crusaders and the Hampden Academy Broncos met for the first time since a Broncos playoff win last season. With a strong performance on both ends of the ice, the Crusaders were able to earn a shutout victory against Hampden Academy.

The Crusaders dominated the opening period. Despite having two power play opportunities, nobody was able to find the opening goal, and the score would remain 0-0 after heading into the first intermission.

John Bapst continued to stay on the offensive front in the second period, and found the opening goal within two minutes. Nick Needham scored an unassisted goal with 13:03 left in the second period, and the Crusaders had the momentum and a 1-0 lead.

About eight minutes later, John Bapst doubled its lead. Another unassisted goal, scored by Cooper Lewis, gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead. 5:54 remained in the second period, and the Bapst would take that lead into the intermission.

The Broncos started to create more offense in the final period, aided by a couple of penalties against the Crusaders, but it wasn’t enough. With a minute to go, the Broncos pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, but Owen Marryatt scored into the empty net to seal the deal with 55 seconds left. The game would finish as a 3-0 victory for John Bapst, as Trenton Zetes recorded a shutout against his former team.

Hampden is now 9-6-1, and currently in 4th place in Class B North. John Bapst improved to 13-1-1, in second place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. The two teams will rematch on Wednesday at 2 pm.