The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts and the ice.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Steven Gilbert, John Bapst

Gilbert, a senior, scored 4 goals in the season opener for the John Bapst Crusaders in a 8-1 win over Houlton in varsity ice hockey.

Will Kusnierz, Dexter

Kusnierz, a sophomore, scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in Friday 64-31 win vs Central in boys' varsity basketball. Kusnierz also led Dexter with 16 points in win against PCHS on Jan. 19.

Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

The freshman scored 21 points in season opener against Hampden in boys' varsity basketball. Mercier scored more points than everyone on either team as a freshman.

Zach Needham, Orono

The senior netted two goals and one assist in Orono/OTO 4-1 win over Hampden.

Timur Sabic, MCI

The senior finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a 72-45 win over Waterville.

