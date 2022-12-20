John Bapst Girls Beat Houlton 50-46

The John Bapst Girl's Basketball Team defeated Houlton 50-46 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor on Tuesday night, December 20th.

Houlton led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders outscored Houlton 13-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 23-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Houlton outscored John Bapst 14-11 to cut John Bapst's lead to 1 point 34-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Kaylee Horr with 18 points. Clair Gaetani had 15 points. The Crusaders were 12-24 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Lilian Higgins, Kaylee Horr and Claire Gaetani each had 2 3-pointers while Jayden Schoppee and Anna Smith each had a 3-pointer.

Drew Warman had 12 points for the Shiretowners. Amelia Callnan and Emma Swallow each had 10 points. Houlton was 14-22 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Warman had 2 3's, and Callnan and Swallow each had 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst is now 2-2. They play at Hermon against the Hawks on Tuesday, December 27th at 3 p.m.

Houlton is 1-3. They travel to play the Belfast Lions on Thursday, December 29th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 11 8 14 13 46 John Bapst Girls 10 13 11 16 50

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Macy Cram 0 - - - - Amelia Callnan 10 2 1 3 5 Leah Swallow 0 - - - - Mylee Sylvia 1 - - 1 2 Gabby Gentle 3 1 - 1 2 Drew Warman 12 - 2 6 8 Danni Espenscheid 0 - - - - Emma Swallow 10 3 1 1 2 Kaitlyn Kenney 6 2 - 2 2 Lily Brewer 0 - - - - Camille Callnan 2 1 - - 1 Payton Collins 0 - - - - Tori Ervin 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 10 4 14 22

John Bapst