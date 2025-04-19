John Bapst Girls, Ellsworth Boys Win Track and Field Meet at MDI on April 18

The John Bapst Girls and Ellsworth Boys won the Track and Field Meet held at MDI High School on Friday, April 18th.

The Girl's Team Results were

John Bapst 144 Ellsworth 122 MDI 99 Foxcroft Academy 57 Central 50 Narraguagus 12

To see the individual Girls' Results Click HERE

The Boy's Team Results were

Ellsworth 120 John Bapst 89 Foxcroft Academy 85 MDI 70 Narraguagus 50 Central 45 Jonesport-Beals 1

To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

With the start of the Spring Sports Season we are resuming the 92.9 The Ticket High School Player of the Week. Please send your nominations to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday, April 20th. Please include the student's name, school, sport and any stats to support your nomination. On Monday, April 21st we will post this week's nominees. Voting will be open Monday-Thursday, April 21st-24th and we will announce the 1st Week's High School Athlete of the Week on Friday, April 25th!

