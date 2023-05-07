John Bapst Sweeps Caribou in the County

The John Bapst Crusaders traveled up to Aroostook County on Saturday, May 6th, coming home with a pair of victories over the Caribou Vikings, winning Game 1 11-9 and Game 2 8-4.

Game 1

There was plenty of scoring between the 2 teams, as runs were plated every inning. Caribou mounted a late comeback, but the Crusaders scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th and added 2 more runs in the top of the 7th innings.

Lucas Gagnon leading off was 4-5 with a run batted in. Aiden Dunn was 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Connor Simcox was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Nate Tibbits had a double and drove in 2 runs. Jack Mason, Caleb Robbins, Dylan Sawyer and Sam Bay all singled for John Bapst.

Gagnon had 5 stolen bases.

On the mound, Robbins went 2.0 innings for John Bapst. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2. Dylan Sawyer pitched the final 5 innings allowing 6 hits and 8 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Jesse Taggett was 2-4 for the Vikings with a home run. Alex Levesque was 2-4 with a triple, scoring 3 times. Brayden Brescia, Jaden Picard and Bryce St. Pierre each singled for Caribou.

Levesque swiped 3 stolen bases for Caribou

Grif McNeal started on the mound for the Vikings, throwing 6.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 9 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Brayden Brescia pitched the final inning, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 1.

Game 2

In Game 2, Caribou led early, having a 2-0 lead at the end of 3 innings. But the Crusaders plated 6 runs in the 4th, and then added insurance runs in the 5th and 6th innings on the way to a 8-4 win.

Gagnon was 2-4 with a run batted in for the Crusaders. Caleb Robbins had 2 hints and Noah Farager-Houghton had 2 hits including a double. Jon Pangburn had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs. Aiden Dunn and Nate Tibbits each stroked doubles. Aiden Ouellette had a single

On the mound, Ian Boudreau pitched a complete game for John Bapst. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1. He didn't walk a batter.

For Caribou Brayden Brecia had 2 hits including a double. Matt Pelletier had a double. Jaden Picard, Alex Belanger and Edison Sleeper singled.

Jesse Tagget swiped 2 bases.

Bryce Dillon started on the mound going 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 2. Bryce St. Pierre went 2.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He walked 1. Luke Biedelman closed out the game retiring the final 2 batters

The Crusades are now 5-2. They will host the Washington Academy Raiders Monday, May 8th.

Caribou is 1-6. They play at Houlton on May 16th at 4 p.m.

