John Bapst Wins Class B PVC Boys X-C Title, MDI 2nd, Ellsworth 3rd

The John Bapst Crusaders won the Class B PVC Boys Cross Country Meet in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th, nipping MDI by 2 points, while Ellsworth came in 3rd.

The Team results were

John Bapst 35 MDI 37 Ellsworth 94 Old Town 94 Caribou 121 Hermon 152

MDI's Sam York finished 1st with a time of 16:37.08

The Top 10 finishers were

Sam York - MDI 16:47.08 Ethan Roach - John Bapst 16:58.17 Ephraim Willey - Caribou 17:09.18 Griffin Merrill - john Bapst 17:32.28 Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst 17:28.74 Liam McKernan - MDI 17:49.15 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 17:59.68 Sam Cragihead - MDI 18:30.73 Spencer Gordon - Old Town 18:42.98 Lucian Avila-Garz 18:50.02

To see all the individual results click HERE

