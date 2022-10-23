John Bapst Wins Northern Maine Class B Regionals, MDI 2nd, Ellsworth 3rd

The John Bapst Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 22nd at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast. Senior Sam York from MDI won the individual championship with a time of 16:36.46.

The Top 5 Teams qualified for the State Class B Meet next Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland.Those qualifying included

John Bapst 40 MDI 63 Ellsworth 95 Cony 100 Caribou 103

In addition, the Top 30 qualified for the individual Class B Boys State Championship. They included

1 Sam York 12 Mt. Desert 16:36.46 1

2 Ethan Roach 11 John Bapst 16:45.79 2

3 Ephraim Willey 12 Caribou High School 16:53.13 3

4 Griffin Merrill 10 John Bapst 17:19.05 4

5 Nick Choate 12 Erskine Academy 17:23.86

6 Lucas Gagnon 12 John Bapst 17:24.65 5

7 Aedyn Hughes 10 Ellsworth 17:40.87 6

8 Noah Morris 11 Medomak 17:42.87

9 Will Robbins 12 Belfast 17:44.15

10 Braden Rioux 11 Winslow High School 17:51.56 7

11 Sam Craighead 12 Mt. Desert 17:56.18 8

12 Runner Jarrett 10 Foxcroft Academy 17:57.06

13 George Ferland 12 Caribou High School 18:01.08 9

14 Andrew Turlo 12 Waterville 18:03.89 10

15 Sam Goldey 11 Cony High School 18:06.14 11

16 Liam McKernan 11 Mt. Desert 18:18.57 12

17 Matthew Cormier 11 Ellsworth 18:22.07 13

18 Jed Hartley 10 John Bapst 18:23.84 14

19 Wyatt Byther 12 Old Town 18:28.28

20 Jonathan Ouellette 10 John Bapst 18:36.83 15

21 Gilman Taylor 11 John Bapst 18:38.10 16

22 Sam Coffin 12 Cony High School 18:41.07 17

23 Wynn Pooler 10 Erskine Academy 18:41.53

24 Feleke Lynch 11 Mt. Desert 18:41.76 18

25 James Mooney 11 Cony High School 18:47.01 19

26 Zephyr Lani-Caputo 12 Erskine Academy 18:47.81

27 Chris Taylor 11 Ellsworth 18:52.68 20

28 Brandon Mastriano 11 Cony High School 18:58.74 21

29 Henry Milan 10 John Bapst 18:59.92 22

30 Justin Rogers 11 Winslow High School 19:08.88 23

Click HERE to see the full results

