John Bapst Wins Northern Maine Class B Regionals, MDI 2nd, Ellsworth 3rd

Sam York - Senior Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 22nd at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast. Senior Sam York from MDI won the individual championship with a time of 16:36.46.

The Top 5 Teams qualified for the State Class B Meet next Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland.Those qualifying included

  1. John Bapst 40
  2. MDI 63
  3. Ellsworth 95
  4. Cony 100
  5. Caribou 103

In addition, the Top 30 qualified for the individual Class B Boys State Championship. They included

1 Sam York                  12 Mt. Desert            16:36.46    1
2 Ethan Roach               11 John Bapst            16:45.79    2
3 Ephraim Willey            12 Caribou High School   16:53.13    3
4 Griffin Merrill           10 John Bapst            17:19.05    4
5 Nick Choate               12 Erskine Academy       17:23.86
6 Lucas Gagnon              12 John Bapst            17:24.65    5
7 Aedyn Hughes              10 Ellsworth             17:40.87    6
8 Noah Morris               11 Medomak               17:42.87
9 Will Robbins              12 Belfast               17:44.15
10 Braden Rioux              11 Winslow High School   17:51.56    7
11 Sam Craighead             12 Mt. Desert            17:56.18    8
12 Runner Jarrett            10 Foxcroft Academy      17:57.06
13 George Ferland            12 Caribou High School   18:01.08    9
14 Andrew Turlo              12 Waterville            18:03.89   10
15 Sam Goldey                11 Cony High School      18:06.14   11
16 Liam McKernan             11 Mt. Desert            18:18.57   12
17 Matthew Cormier           11 Ellsworth             18:22.07   13
18 Jed Hartley               10 John Bapst            18:23.84   14
19 Wyatt Byther              12 Old Town              18:28.28
20 Jonathan Ouellette        10 John Bapst            18:36.83   15
21 Gilman Taylor             11 John Bapst            18:38.10   16
22 Sam Coffin                12 Cony High School      18:41.07   17
23 Wynn Pooler               10 Erskine Academy       18:41.53
24 Feleke Lynch              11 Mt. Desert            18:41.76   18
25 James Mooney              11 Cony High School      18:47.01   19
26 Zephyr Lani-Caputo        12 Erskine Academy       18:47.81
27 Chris Taylor              11 Ellsworth             18:52.68   20
28 Brandon Mastriano         11 Cony High School      18:58.74   21
29 Henry Milan               10 John Bapst            18:59.92   22
30 Justin Rogers             11 Winslow High School   19:08.88   23

Click HERE to see the full results

